Top off Thanksgiving with some fireworks

After all of the stress and energy of putting together a Thanksgiving meal, welcoming guests into the home, visiting friends and family and devouring a delightful dinner, area residents and visitors will have the chance to top off their Thanksgiving festivities with a bang.

With Black Friday at hand, people can go on over to the local fireworks retailers, where they will undoubtedly find some great deals, before loading up the car and heading out to spend some time launching their pyrotechnics at the Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site at the Pahrump Fairgrounds.

“Still stuffed from Thanksgiving? Trade the leftovers for some sparks in the sky!” a notice from Nye County announced. “The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site will be open this Black Friday weekend for safe holiday fun.”

It is important to note that it is illegal to use any type of firework that leaves the ground – those that are not considered “safe and sane” – on private property in Nye County. The only place that aerial fireworks - such as the popular mortar shots that rise high into the air and then explode in a burst of glimmering light - can be launched legally is at the Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site.

The site will be open on Friday, Nov. 28 and Saturday, Nov. 29 from 5 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. Passes are required to access the site, which can be obtained at any area fireworks store for $5. No more than five participants are permitted at each launch spot and all those shooting off fireworks must be 18 years or older.

Following the Black Friday Fireworks Safety Site days, the venue will open once again for New Year’s Eve celebrations, from Sunday, Dec. 28 through Wednesday, Dec. 31.

The Fireworks Safety Site is located at 3770 Fox Avenue, at the intersection of Gamebird Road.

