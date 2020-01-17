56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Tourism Commission recommends candidates to lead agency

By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
January 17, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The names of two finalists to direct the state’s Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs — both from Northern Nevada — will be forwarded to Gov. Steve Sisolak for consideration.

Acting director Brenda Nebesky and Tony Lyle were selected Wednesday by the 10-member Nevada Commission on Tourism after 45-minute public interviews of five candidates at the commission’s quarterly meeting.

Commissioners were asked to recommend three names for Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall, who chairs the commission, to forward to Sisolak. Commissioners could not reach a consensus on a third name and are asking Marshall to discuss the matter with the governor.

Nebesky is the current acting director of the department after having been a deputy director since 2018. She began at the commission as an art director in 2014 and previously held marketing and art positions with The Discovery Museum and Tacoma, Washington-based personnel and staffing company TrueBlue Inc.

Lyle, formerly a ski industry executive, is the vice president of tourism development for the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority. He held positions with Aramark Parks and Destinations, operators of Lake Tahoe Cruises and Zephyr Cove Resort, and with Vail Resorts in Colorado and Heavenly Mountain Resort and Montbleu Resort Casino, both in Lake Tahoe.

The three other candidates, all from Southern Nevada, were Melissa Evans, tribal administrator for the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, who worked in economic development for Las Vegas; Ari Levin, a government affairs manager and a partnership specialist with the U.S. Commerce Department’s Census Bureau; and Jeff Klein, a public relations professional who has worked since 2011 with PR Plus.

The position has been vacant for more than two years since Claudia Vecchio resigned to become CEO of Sonoma County Tourism in California. Deputy directors have led the department since Vecchio’s departure.

The Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs oversees the state’s tourism marketing initiatives with the state’s museums, the Nevada Indian Commission and the arts. The office works mainly to promote rural tourism in the state and often is helped by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority, whose top executives sit on the organization’s board of directors.

It was the second time this year that commissioners interviewed applicants. In the summer, commissioners rejected five applicants who had applied for the position.

It’s unclear how long it will be before Sisolak chooses the director.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
John Locher/Las Vegas Review--Journal District Judge James Todd Russell speaks in his court in ...
Nevada redistricting group files amended petition
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A group seeking to turn the once-a-decade process of redistricting political lines in Nevada over to a commission rather than the Legislature has refiled a petition with the secretary of state, after a judge ruled the original was misleading.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nevada Department of Wildlife and Pyramid Lake Pai ...
After roughly a century, bighorn sheep return to Pyramid Lake
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada state officials and the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe worked to reintroduce desert bighorn sheep to the hills above the lake Monday, the first time since the early 1900s that they’ve been seen in the area 50 miles north of Reno.

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, D-Nev.
Senators call for investigation into Pahrump ICE facility
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Two U.S. senators representing Nevada are calling for the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General to investigate conditions at the Nevada Southern Detention Center, a privately-owned facility in Pahrump that contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as “ICE.”

Vern Hee/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows The Blind Singers of Las Veg ...
Pahrump community invited out for All People’s Luncheon
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is right around the corner, and coinciding with the nationwide holiday in honor of the life and legacy of the civil rights leader, Pahrump’s Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Foundation will be holding its 17th Annual All People’s Luncheon.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The view of the Pahrump Fairgrounds to the west of the Pahru ...
Pahrump Fairgrounds water applications protested by Great Basin Water Co.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For more than a decade and a half, the town of Pahrump has been working toward development of a huge patch of land with the ultimate goal of turning 427 acres of property into a major recreation facility, the Pahrump Fairgrounds.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Commission is seen presiding over an appeal h ...
Pahrump parcel fee hike overturned by Nye commissioners
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Many Pahrump area property owners have been angry these past few weeks about a future hike in the per parcel fee assessed on their property taxes. And owners haven’t been shy about expressing their frustrations either.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 Nevada Democratic Caucus is set for Feb. 22.
Nevada 2020 Democratic caucus includes early voting option
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada 2020 Democratic Caucus, the “First in the West” as it is proudly being hailed, is just over a month away, and the Nevada Democratic Party is preparing for the major undertaking that will help decide the Democratic presidential nomination.