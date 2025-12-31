Trading card game store opens in Pahrump

Nightfall Games, opened in mid December, specializes in Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon, and other card games.

Nightfall Games features a game room where the community can play together. This game room will also be where the shop hosts its dedicated game nights. (Nightfall Games)

Since opening in early December, Nightfall Games owner James Wiley said he’s already seen many repeat customers visit the shop. (Nightfall Games)

Nightfall Games owner James Wiley sees the business as a place where families and trading card game enthusiasts can hang out and enjoy a game night. (Nightfall Games)

Nightfall Games owner James Wiley opened the store so trading card game enthusiasts in Pahrump don’t have to drive to Vegas to buy the products they want. (Nightfall Games)

A new business specializing in trading card games recently opened its doors in the Pahrump Valley.

“I moved here about a year ago from Washington, and I’m a big Magic: The Gathering player, and there wasn’t really anywhere local I could go and get the cards to play,” James Wiley told the Pahrump Valley Times. “So, I got tired of driving back and forth from Vegas, and that’s kind of how it came to be.”

Wiley is the owner of Nightfall Games. The store officially opened in Nye County’s largest community on Dec. 13.

“I didn’t think we were going to have as many people as we did, and it actually ended up being a grand slam,” Wiley said about the grand opening on Dec. 13. “I was thinking we were going to get like 20-30 people, and we had 196 people walk through the door. I was pretty excited with the grand opening, and to be honest with you, it’s been great ever since.”

Since opening, Wiley said Nightfall Games has about 15 regulars who keep returning to the store.

“It’s nice seeing similar faces that came out for the grand opening come back,” he explained.

Nightfall Games carries a wide variety of trading card games such as Pokémon, Riftbound, the One Piece Card Game, and Magic: The Gathering. The shop also sells snacks and drinks to enjoy.

“It’s a fun place for families to come out after work and have a game night where they can just spend a couple of hours,” Wiley said.

Wiley shared that his brothers used to play Pokémon but attributes his passion for trading card games beginning when his daughter got into the hobby.

“Growing up I never really was into it, but my daughter got into Magic: The Gathering when she was about 13 or 14 years old, and she kind of got me into it then,” Wiley detailed.

Nightfall Games also features a dedicated game room inside the business where the community can play. This is where the shop will also host its game nights. Warhammer nights will be on Mondays, Magic: The Gathering nights will be on Fridays, and chess nights will be on Saturdays. Times will be announced soon on the business’ Facebook page. Every Wednesday at Nightfall Games is trading night from 4 to 7 p.m.

“I hope that I satisfy the community with options and prices… I’d like to see the locals have a local store that they can go to,” Wiley elaborated.

Nightfall Games is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located at 1201 South Highway 160, Unit 102. Contact the shop at (775) 990-2993.

For more information about Nightfall Games and for future announcements for game nights, visit the shop’s Facebook page under Nightfall Games.

Find the business on Instagram at @nightfall_games1.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com