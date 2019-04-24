Traditional Christmas symbol plays multiple roles in Pahrump

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Rather than hauling it out of storage once a year, officials with the Pahrump Senior Center decided to use their regular Christmas tree to observe all holidays throughout the the year, much to the delight of the seniors who frequent the facility each day. This month the tree was decorated with Easter-themed items.

The Pahrump Senior Center are embracing the holidays in a unique fashion throughout this year.

This month officials deployed their Christmas tree to also observe the Easter holiday.

“It was such a nice tree that we decided to keep it up all year and make it a holiday tree,” said Site Manager Anne Blankenship.

“After Christmas, we redecorated it for Valentines Day, where we made pink, red and purple hearts and had the seniors put a name that was special to them on the tree. They had names of loved ones who have passed, spouses, parents, and even their pets.

“This month we decorated it for Easter with plastic eggs, chicks and bunnies. It’s been a lot of fun and we will continue to change it for each holiday during the year.”

Blankenship also noted that the center’s staff created shamrocks and pots of gold for St.Patrick’s Day last month.

“Over the next few months we will decorate the tree with red, white and blue ornaments to observe Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day,” she said.

“Of course after those holidays, we will focus on Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. It’s been a really fun project and the seniors really enjoy seeing it when they come and go each day. It provides a little bit of cheer throughout the year for all.”

Senior Center Site Manager Ann Blankenship is the spouse of the author of this story.