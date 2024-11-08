Transmission line discussed at Beatty Town Advisory Board meeting

EC Source is the contractor hired by Nevada Energy to construct the Greenlink West transmission line.

EC Source fleet administrator Andrea Green gave a short presentation at the Beatty Town Advisory Board’s Nov. 4 meeting.

EC Source is the contractor hired by Nevada Energy to construct the Greenlink West transmission line connecting southern and northern Nevada.

Green said that she and her husband had taken up residence in Beatty as their home base for the project. She said that there would be between 100-500 workers on the construction of the line, but that they would not all be present at once, as different workers would be involved in different stages of the project—surveying, pad pouring, steel construction, and wire hanging.

Green said that some workers could seek housing in Beatty, but that they would not do so if they saw price gouging.

Resident Laura Cunningham said that, with the anticipated mine openings, the additional workers could be a burden on the community.

On the other hand, Patti Butler, from the Chamber of Commerce, thanked Green for coming to Beatty bringing business and making friends.

Green was not able to respond meaningfully to questions about the routing of the transmission line, which has already been determined and is not in the hands of the contractor. Of Beatty, Green said, “We think this is a great area, and we love to promote great areas.”

BTAB Chair Erika Gerling, attending via telephone, read a letter from Anglo Gold Ashanti, informing the community that the company is installing a radar-controlled speed sign on Fluorspar Canyon Road to improve safety as the road is seeing increased traffic due to mining activity.

The board voted to send a comment letter to Nye County Planning Director Brett Waggoner regarding Nye County Bill 2024-03, which proposes to replace Nye County Code regarding special use permits.

The letter thanks Waggoner that the final draft reflects that some of the board’s previous comments had been considered, and that some had been included in the draft.

They did express concern about some parts of the final draft, especially the complete removal of 17.10.190 Property Value Guarantee Form. They found no other language in the draft to protect private property value.

Most of their other comments were requests for clarification.

The board also voted to send a letter to Nye County Natural Resources Director Magan Labadie regarding a public lands disposal for property near Beatty.

The letter reiterates the board’s support for the conveyance of the Beatty Silver State Shooting Park to Nye County.

“This action would finally provide clear and final ownership of the property, which will allow local stakeholders in Beatty the opportunity to develop and leverage the potential economic benefits of it.”

It also addresses the potential disposal of 2,720 acres of land currently managed by the BLM.

The letter states, “The potential development of this land must not disrupt or impede the existing OHV routes that traverse it. Also, any future development of this land must support and complement our existing businesses, residents, and infrastructure.”

Reporting for the Chamber of Commerce, Butler said, “Another Beatty Days is in the bag.” She said that had a lot of positive comments, even though attendance was down a bit.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.