Trump condemns Capitol violence, states a peaceful transition of power will occur

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
January 7, 2021 - 4:45 pm
 
Updated January 7, 2021 - 4:57 pm

President Donald Trump states there will be a peaceful transition of power on Jan. 20 in a new video posted on Twitter on Thursday. Trump also condemned the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland was elected as cha ...
Strickland picked as new Nye County Commission chair
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s a new year and a new board, with two incoming Nye County commissioners officially taking up their posts on the board for their first meeting on Jan. 4.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump residents will now pay 19% more for garbage collecti ...
Garbage collection rates rise in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Garbage collection rates in the town of Pahrump are increasing by approximately 19%, of a rate adjustment request from Pahrump Valley Disposal following the approval by the Nye County Commission, sitting as the governing board for the town.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times With a strong emphasis on wildlife, Reflections Healthcare's ...
Reflections Healthcare using art to help heal
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Along with employing lifesaving medical procedures in his practice, the owner of Pahrump’s Reflections Healthcare is actually using, of all things, artwork to help his patients get back on the road to good health.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice in Pahrump at 2270 E. Commercial Dri ...
Nathan Adelson Hospice joins new partnership
Staff Report

Nathan Adelson Hospice announced Monday it has joined forces with six of the nation’s largest nonprofit advanced illness providers to form Advanced Illness Partners and participate in a new model of care from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal The IRS office in Las Vegas as shown in a 2016 file photo.
IRS reminds employers to file W-2 forms on time
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service on Monday reminded employers that they must file Form W-2 and other wage statements by Feb. 1 to avoid penalties and help the IRS prevent fraud.

Getty Images For the third consecutive quarter, respondents most frequently ranked the loss of ...
Survey: Small business owners see long road to recovery
Staff Report

With COVID-19 cases surging and a new wave of restrictions looming, challenges persist for small business owners according to data from the Q4 Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index. While the index score rose 12 points for the second straight quarter, overall optimism levels remain just over half of what they were in late 2019.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Diamond HMA on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, ...
BLM concludes wild horse gather at Fish Creek HMA
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management Battle Mountain District, Mount Lewis Field Office on Jan. 3 concluded the 2020 Fish Creek Wild Horse Gather on the Fish Creek Herd Management Area near Eureka. Approximately 105 wild horses remain within the complex.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times A pickup truck waits Friday to carry new Beatty High School g ...
Nye graduation rate ranks second lowest in Nevada
Staff Report

Nye County’s high school graduation rate of 77.27% was the second lowest in the state according to data released earlier this month by the Nevada Department of Education.