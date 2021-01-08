Trump condemns Capitol violence, states a peaceful transition of power will occur
President Donald Trump states there will be a peaceful transition of power on Jan. 20 in a new video posted on Twitter on Thursday. Trump also condemned the violence at the U.S. Capitol.
President Donald Trump states there will be a peaceful transition of power on Jan. 20 in a new video posted on Twitter on Thursday. Trump also condemned the violence at the U.S. Capitol.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021