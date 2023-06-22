Trump supporters rally in Pahrump after 2nd indictment

A group of Trump-backers rallied at the corner of highways 160 and 372 in Pahrump on Saturday. Their theme: “Are you fed up yet with what is happening to our country?”

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Residents gathered at the corner of Highways 160 and 372 in Pahrump on June 17 to protest against what they believe to be an unfair application of the law and show support for embattled former president Donald Trump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The sentiments of those attending the rally were made clear on homemade signs bearing phrases such as "MAGA" and "No Biden."

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Rally-goers also carried flags and waved at passersby.

Donald Trump has made history in a variety of ways over the years and not always for what can be considered good reasons. He is the only U.S. president to have ever been federally indicted, now for a second time.

However, this has done little to diminish the fervor of his supporters who have been rallying behind the former president as he fights multiple legal battles while continuing his campaign for another term as commander-in-chief.

Here in the Pahrump Valley, a group of Trump-backers took to the corner of Highway 160 and Highway 372 on Saturday, June 17, for a rally with the theme, “Are you fed up yet with what is happening to our country?”

Organized by local resident Bruce Schoenberger, the rally aimed to show support for Trump as well as casting light on a slew of frustrations shared by attendees.

“Rally-goers protests against unequal justice under the law and advocated for equal justice for all,” Schoenberger stated after the rally. “Some of our law enforcement sworn to protect us, such as the Central Intelligence Agency, the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and others, have turned their resources to gathering information, spying and espionage against the American people, so as to maintain the power of the ‘deep state’, these unelected bureaucrats.

“We expressed other grievances too, including open borders, uncontrolled spending and inflation, indebtedness, spending on endless wars, weakened military, which is emboldening our adversaries, aiding and abetting the enemy, reckless troop withdrawal, violations of oaths of office, the ‘woke’ takeover of a moral society, censorship of free speech in collusion with government officials and political rivals, injustice, targeted prosecution of political opponents, pay-for-play, quid-pro-quo, selling out the interests of the U.S. for personal gain,” Schoenberger continued.

He said he and his fellow rally participants are disgusted with what they see as the unconstitutional tactics being applied by the current presidential administration, likening them to those methods often used in dictatorships. “It’s reminiscent of third-world tyrants and dictators who attack their political opposition, to game the system in their favor and unlawfully remain in power over the people,” Schoenberger asserted.

This will undoubtedly not be the last of the rallies hosted to protest the actions being taken against Trump, with Schoenberger noting that many of Saturday’s rally attendees have vowed to continue to be heard. “We are inspired and motivated to take action, with phone calls, emails, letter and future rallies,” he stated.

Anyone interested in participating in a future rally organized by Schoenberger can contact him at ShowinUSA@yahoo.com with “patriot” in the subject line.

