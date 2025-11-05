Trunk-or-treat locations across Pahrump – PHOTOS

One popular location saw about 1,000 trick-or-treaters attend for Halloween fun and plenty of candy.

The Lakeside RV Park trunk-or-treat location on Halloween night was popular and approximately 1,000 trick-or-treaters attended for sweet treats. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

At the Smith’s trunk-or-treat location employees of the grocery store were dressed as the Men in Black. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill handed out candy to Pahrump youngsters at the Smith’s trunk-or-treat location on Halloween night. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

On Halloween night last week, many families and excited children visited a plethora of trunk-or-treat locations across Pahrump.

A popular, free trunk-or-treat location on Halloween night was the Lakeside RV Park. The park surrounds a small lake and is made up of 159 RV campsites, with most of those being full-time residents.

A few hundred cars filled the event’s parking lot and parked alongside its outskirts. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary provided traffic control.

This trunk-or-treat location ran from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A majority of the sites were decorated and residents were handing out candy. This location was popular, with approximately 1,000 trick-or-treaters of all ages attending for sweet treats. There were plenty of friendly faces and a definite Halloween spirit in the air.

Another well-attended trunk-or-treat location on Halloween night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. was at the Smith’s parking lot. The fifth annual Smith’s trunk-or-treat saw approximately 300 people for free Halloween fun.

A quarter of the grocery store’s parking lot was blocked off for the event. About 20 vendors made up of local businesses, organizations and private groups were handing out confectioneries at their decorated spots. Local groups including Desert View Hospital and the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program held sites at this location. Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill was also present at this event and handed out candy to Pahrumpians.

