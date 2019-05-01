Two months after arrest, no charges filed on VEA’s Evans

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The board of directors for Valley Electric Association Inc. is meeting with Angela Evans this week. Evans was named CEO of Valley in October 2018 and was put on paid administrative leave at the end of February following her arrest on suspicion of embezzlement.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/Valley Electric Association An outside investigation was completed in April on allegations that Angela Evans, named CEO of Valley Electric in October 2018, that she charged some $75,000 worth of work on her personal residence to the co-op. No charges were filed by the Nye County District Attorney, and her case was taken off the calendar on April 29, 2019.

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office had not filed formal charges as of Monday against Angela Evans, named CEO of Valley Electric Association in October. Evans was put on paid administrative leave by Valley following her arrest on suspicion of embezzlement in February.

Evans was scheduled to appear at the Pahrump Justice Court on Monday, but her case was taken off the calendar due to no charges being filed in the case, according to court officials.

A reporter from the Pahrump Valley Times reached out to the district attorney’s office on Monday, but no response had been received by the publication deadline for this article.

According to court officials, Evans has no attorney of record listed for her case.

Evans was arrested on Feb. 26 over allegations that she charged $75,000 worth of work on her personal residence in Pahrump to the co-op.

Following that, Evans was put on paid administrative leave pending an outside, third-party investigation, which was completed in April.

According to Valley’s Interim Chief Executive Dick Peck, the outside investigation showed that Evans did not commit embezzlement.

Peck, however, did say that the report concluded Evans may have violated co-op policy.

“A violation of any kind was a violation of our integrity policy. Somewhere down the line, she should have identified she had… was going to acquire a financial interest in this property, so there was maybe a small policy breakdown,” Peck said in an April 19 report of the Times.

Michael Hengel, executive vice president of communications and regulatory affairs for Valley, said Valley’s board is planning to meet with Evans on Friday, May 3.

