Two sentenced to prison in murder of fellow inmate

The sentences for two Las Vegas residents who pleaded guilty in the 2016 murder of a fellow inmate at High Desert State Prison were announced Friday by Attorney General Aaron Ford.

Jeremy Nuckles, 43, who pleaded guilty to one count of murder of the second degree with use of a deadly weapon, was sentenced Aug. 28 by Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Michael Villani to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years, with a consecutive 48- to 120-month term for his use of a deadly weapon in the attack on Ralph Goodman.

Justin Muncy, 36, who pleaded guilty to one count of murder of the second degree, received 10 to 25 years for his role in the crime.

Goodman was being escorted by a correctional officer to his housing unit about 2 p.m. April 16, 2016 when Nuckles and Muncy charged across the yard toward Goodman. Officers used pepper spray on the pair, to little effect. Nuckles and Muncy knocked Goodman to the ground and stabbed him.

Officers then stopped the attack and restrained the pair. Life Flight arrived thereafter, but Goodman was pronounced dead about 3:15 p.m.

“Whether a murder occurs in a family home or in a prison, justice must be served,” Ford said. “Attorneys in my office have been working tirelessly on this case, and I’m proud that their work has resulted in the defendants admitting their wrongdoing and receiving lengthy terms of imprisonment for their crimes.”

Goodman was serving two life sentences for first-degree murder and other charges at the time of his death. Nuckles is serving 10 to 60 years for robbery of a victim older than 65 and other charges. Muncy is serving three to 10 years for robbery.

This case was investigated by the Nevada Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General. Ford’s office prosecuted the case.