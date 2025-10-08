U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service locations will be free to enter on Oct. 12

To celebrate the first day of National Wildlife Refuge Week, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service area’s that usually charge an entry fee will be free to enter.

The Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge near Amargosa Valley is part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Wildlife Refuge System. (Kate Bloomfield/fws.gov)

The Desert National Wildlife Refuge northwest of Pahrump provides a habitat for wildlife like the desert bighorn sheep. (Sharon K. Schafer/fws.gov)

To celebrate the first Sunday of National Wildlife Refuge Week, areas managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that usually charge an entry fee will be free to enter on Oct. 12.

“National Wildlife Refuge Week, observed the second full week of October each year, celebrates the great network of lands and waters that conserves and protects Americans’ precious wildlife heritage,” states the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Wildlife Refuge System, which is comprised of 38 wetland management districts and 570 national wildlife refuges spanning 95 million acres of land, are crucial habitats for thousands of native species.

“Nevada is 88% public land and of that, Nye County is 97.2% federally owned public land. Public lands are not just scenic spaces but powerful economic engines, particularly in rural communities,” said Jenney Sartin, CEO of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce. “People who come here spend money on lodging, food, gas, gear, or guided outdoor experiences, they contribute to our local business’ livelihoods, they help support small business owners and combined with local valley features they can create long-term, sustainable economies.”

Sartin explained that while tourism may be down in Las Vegas recently, many people are now looking toward other location options in Southern Nevada.

“When I talk to local businesses impacted by tourism, they tell me they really have not seen a decline in visitors,” Sartin detailed. “If anything, just the opposite, since high costs in Vegas equate to people looking for more affordable ways to have fun and reasons to get out of the big city and enjoy nature and a slower pace of life. And what better place to do that than the Pahrump Valley?”

If you’re unable to visit U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service locations on Oct. 12, there are other ways to experience the public lands at a free or discounted price.

“In addition, there are affordable or free pass options for seniors aged 62 or older, fourth-grade students, current military and dependents, Gold Star families and veterans, individuals with permanent disabilities and volunteers with more than 250 hours,” the U.S. Department of Interior website informs.

For more information about National Wildlife Refuge Week, visit fws.gov/story/national-wildlife-refuge-week.

To view the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s locations and learn more about the agency, visit fws.gov.

If you’re interested in obtaining a discounted or free Interagency Pass, visit nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm.

For more information about the rest of 2025’s fee-free days, visit doi.gov/blog/mark-your-calendars-fee-free-days-2025.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

