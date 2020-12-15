UNLV will hold virtual graduation ceremonies

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas will host online ceremonies for its 2020 graduates because of the continuing public health risk posed by large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students are eligible to participate in the virtual winter commencement planned for Dec. 15.

More than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students are eligible to participate in the winter commencement, up 12% from last winter. It will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 15.

The winter class of 2020 hails from 32 states and 36 foreign countries. Many are the first in their family to graduate from college, and 65% are from ethnically diverse backgrounds. This winter’s class ranges in age from 19 to 75, with an average age of 27. Since 1964, UNLV has awarded more than 148,000 degrees.

Spring commencement will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 15, and more than 3,000 students are eligible to participate.

The spring class comes from 36 states and 49 foreign countries, and 63% are from ethnically diverse backgrounds. The class ranges in age from 19 to 80, with an average age of 27.

UNLV President Keith Whitfield will honor several graduating students during each ceremony for their outstanding academic, research and community achievements.

The commencement can be watched through livestream at https://www.unlv.edu/commencement.