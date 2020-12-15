57°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

UNLV will hold virtual graduation ceremonies

Staff Report
December 15, 2020 - 1:53 pm
 
Getty Images More than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students are eligible to participate i ...
Getty Images More than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students are eligible to participate in the virtual winter commencement planned for Dec. 15.

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas will host online ceremonies for its 2020 graduates because of the continuing public health risk posed by large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students are eligible to participate in the winter commencement, up 12% from last winter. It will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 15.

The winter class of 2020 hails from 32 states and 36 foreign countries. Many are the first in their family to graduate from college, and 65% are from ethnically diverse backgrounds. This winter’s class ranges in age from 19 to 75, with an average age of 27. Since 1964, UNLV has awarded more than 148,000 degrees.

Spring commencement will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 15, and more than 3,000 students are eligible to participate.

The spring class comes from 36 states and 49 foreign countries, and 63% are from ethnically diverse backgrounds. The class ranges in age from 19 to 80, with an average age of 27.

UNLV President Keith Whitfield will honor several graduating students during each ceremony for their outstanding academic, research and community achievements.

The commencement can be watched through livestream at https://www.unlv.edu/commencement.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Heather Korbulic, executive director for the Silver ...
Nevada Health Link accepting applications through Jan. 15
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

While most of the country prepares to conclude their open enrollment periods this week, Nevadans have an additional 30 days to enroll in health insurance coverage for 2021.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Officials with Immunize Nevada are shown organizing paperwor ...
Pahrump flu shot clinic held, another set for Amargosa
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Flu season is in full swing and for Immunize Nevada, the season comes with a major mission in mind, providing access to flu shots for all those who need them.

Getty Images The proposed legislation has gained bipartisan support in Congress, as well as ba ...
Nevada senators push for federal dollars for restaurant industry
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., has joined Senator Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., to urge congressional leaders to pass an act that will help the restaurant sector and its employees.

University of Nevada, Extension Small Business Administration outreach/marketing specialist Alf ...
Extension offers strategy session for small business
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension will offer a free online town hall Wednesday, Dec. 16, to provide small businesses with a recap of the major business developments of 2020 and the adjustments for the new year business owners might need to consider as a result.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sales associate assists a shopper at Social Distraction Fa ...
New clothing business opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At present, opening a new business amid a pandemic requires a certain amount of courage and determination, along with the prerequisite financial means.

Getty Images The housing division’s Home is Possible programs have assisted 21,970 homebuyer ...
Program helps 1,000th teacher buy home in state
Staff Report

A middle school teacher on Wednesday became the 1,000th teacher to use the Nevada Housing Division’s Home is Possible for Teachers down payment assistance program to purchase a home.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
DETR making updates to unemployment site
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation performed updates to its unemployment insurance website, ui.nv.gov, to improve the security of the site, resulting in some visual changes to the claimants’ and employers’ login screens. The updates were implemented on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The lobby of Faith for Action, at 2210 Commercial Drive, is ...
Local agency holding holiday toy drive
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

With the holiday season in full swing, Pahrump’s Faith for Action agency is holding a special holiday dinner event for the valley’s elderly, homeless, veterans and anyone who might not get a hot meal.

Nevada National Guard specialists Jonathan Macias, left, and Demetrie Barnett store a test tube ...
Daily COVID-19 update focuses on food security
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Julia Peek, deputy administrator of Community Health Services were joined by Jennifer Ott, director of the Nevada Department of Agriculture on Monday to provide updates on Nevada’s ongoing COVID-19 response and discuss NDA’s programs.

Getty Images Anyone who suspects someone is impersonating an OSHA inspector should ask the pers ...
Individuals reportedly posing as OSHA officials
Staff Report

The state Division of Industrial Relations said it has received several reports indicating that individuals posing as Nevada OSHA officials are making contact with businesses in northern Nevada.