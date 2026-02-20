Up, up and away! — PHOTOS

Petrack Park was bathed in the light of illuminated hot air balloons during the Hot Air Rally in the Valley's Balloon Glow, a popular attraction for many event-goers. (Michele Cheeseman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

The Hot Air Rally in the Valley offered residents the chance to watch as balloon teams worked to inflate and then launch their aircraft while the thrill-seekers in the crowd lined up for the tethered balloon rides. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

As the sun peaked over the mountains the morning of Friday, Feb. 13, the Hot Air Rally in the Valley kicked off with over two dozen hot air balloons taking part in the first launch of the event. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Valentine's Day in Pahrump came with the chance to see some spectacular sights at the Hot Air Rally in the Valley, including up-close views of balloonists and their teams at work. (Jessica Sterling/Pahrump Valley Times)

On Saturday, Feb. 14, the Hot Air Rally in the Valley featured the Lover's Lane Car and Motorcycle Show, where entrants decorated their vehicles to the Valentine's Day theme. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Lynn Peterson sang the National Anthem on Saturday morning to kick off second day of the Hot Air Rally in the Valley at Petrack Park. (Jessica Sterling/Pahrump Valley Times)

Petrack Park was a sight of wonder throughout the weekend of Feb. 13-15 as the Hot Air Rally in the Valley brought a bevy of balloons back to town for the first time in years. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Valentine’s Day weekend in Pahrump was packed with plenty of things to fill the heart with love as the inaugural Hot Air Rally in the Valley took over Petrack Park for three days of colorful spectacle.

After several years without a local balloon festival, Wrecking Ball Entertainment was pleased to revive this once-cherished annual tradition and the community embraced its return wholeheartedly. Thousands of residents and visitors made their way to the park throughout the weekend to enjoy early morning balloon launches, evening-hours balloon glows, tethered balloon rides and even the chance to walk-through a few of the brightly-hued envelopes of these hot-air driven aircraft.

“Overall, the event was a great success, with an amazing turnout and very positive atmosphere,” Wrecking Ball Entertainment’s Kelli Sater told the Pahrump Valley Times once all of the high-flying fun had come to a close. “We had 30 pilots participate, all of whom expressed their excitement to be back flying in Pahrump. Our balloonmeister, Katie Griggs, did an outstanding job recruiting the pilots and organizing the flights. My favorite moments were the morning launch and the balloon glow. Our glow coordinator, Ski, and Katie both did an exceptional job managing these highlights.”

Aside from the balloons themselves, the Hot Air Rally in the Valley featured an assortment of vendors offering food, crafts and merchandise, as well as the “Taste of Pahrump” garden, live music and entertainment, games and contests for all ages and the Valentine’s Day themed Lovers Lane Car and Motorcycle Show. Couples wishing to make the weekend even more memorable had the opportunity to renew their vows or tie the knot right on site, thanks to the addition of Wandering Hearts Elopements.

“I would like to extend a sincere thank you to the sponsors who made the event possible: AmeriGas for providing the propane for the event, Pahrump Tourism, KPVM Channel 25, Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino, Do it Best Hardware, Sherrie Marie’s Attic, United Rental, Hubbster Apparel, Bottle and Barrel Mobile Bar, Pahrump Wellness Sanctuary, O’ Happy Bread, Final Touch Automotive Restyling, True North Attorneys at Law, and Veterans Air Media,” Sater said with gratitude.

“Special thanks also go to Oliver Jones with Pahrump Theatre Company, David Boruchowitz from Pahrump Disability Outreach Program and Cookie from Bikers Against Bullying,” she added. “When we found ourselves short-staffed just days before the event, they all stepped in immediately to help provide as many volunteers as possible to help us out. Finally, I want to thank DJ Soundz for providing music throughout the entire event. Will always goes above and beyond and together with the MC, Branz, they did a fantastic job entertaining the crowd.”

Sater noted that while the feedback from both pilots and vendors was overwhelmingly positive, that doesn’t mean there won’t be adjustments made in the future.

“We recognize there is room for improvement,” she remarked. “We are using the constructive feedback we received from the public to enhance next year’s experience. The first year of any event is a learning process, particularly regarding factors like wind that can disrupt operations. I do plan to host this event again next year to ensure a better experience for those affected by Sunday’s flight cancellations and for our VIP pass holders.”

