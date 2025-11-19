Upcomiing Events and Area Happenings

Admission is free for the 26th Annual Pahrump Social Powwow, which returns to Petrack Park on Nov. 21 - 23. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 19

■ Wire wrap jewelry class at Wine Ridge RV Resort (next to Charleston Peak Winery), presented by Catherine Miller. $35 per person includes all supplies needed, wire, and use of tools. It starts at noon and lasts 2-3 hours. Register ahead of time by emailing stonedandwired2023@gmail.com or sign up at the clubhouse. 3800 Winery Rd. 775-751-7805.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

^

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Singing is like a celebration of oxygen.” — Bjork

^

FRIDAY

■ Mountain Springs Saloon, 6 p.m., 19050 NV-160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

^

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

^

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

^

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

^

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

^

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

^

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FUTURE PLANNING

■ The 26th Annual Pahrump Social Powwow is in the works for November 21 through 23 at Petrack Park. Admission is free, and the cultural experience is priceless. Marge Pesek of the Review-Journal once called this Pahrump’s largest cultural event of the year, bringing Native American tribes together for a three-day celebration of beating drummers, dancers, musicians, and crafters from tribes all over the west. This year’s theme is the celebration of youth. For more information, visit http://pahrumppowwow.com/

■ Vets-Giving Dinner Friday, November 21st from 5 to 7 p.m. at the VFW Post 10054. This special gathering and feast are free for veterans and spouses. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library on Monday, November 24. This month, they’re discussing any work by Lee Child. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner, brought to Pahrump.by Pahrump Holiday Task Force. “Join us to have a fabulous Thanksgiving dinner, and music by Johnny V.” Thursday, November 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nye Communities Coalition. 1020 E. Wilson Road.

■ Can’t you hear the sleigh bells jingling? The Pahrump Community Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony is on Saturday, November 29 at 6 p.m. in the Pahrump Nugget parking lot. This signature community event will feature caroling, cookies, cocoa, and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Pahrump absolutely cannot bring in the Christmas spirit without you!

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com