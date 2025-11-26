Upcoming bird related events at the Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge

There’s only a few more days left to help with the visitors’ center special art project.

The Ash Meadows Christmas Bird Count will take place on Dec. 21. The pause in hunting from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22 will help in carrying out the annual bird survey. (Kate Bloomfield/USFWS)

The life-size paper turkey vulture will be available to decorate until Nov. 30. The Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The visitor center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27. (Brad Sutton/NPS)

“Join us in the Visitor Center to help design feathers to add to our life-size turkey vulture. This is a self-guided program, so you can stop by, color, learn and go as you please,” an Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge Facebook post explained. “At the end of the month, we will post a picture of the completely decorated turkey vulture to our Facebook!” (USFWS/fws.gov)

To help celebrate nature’s scavengers and to show gratitude during the Thanksgiving holiday, Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Amargosa Valley is inviting guests to help with a special project.

“Join us in the Visitor Center to help design feathers to add to our life-size turkey vulture. This is a self-guided program, so you can stop by, color, learn and go as you please,” an Ash Meadows Facebook post explained. “At the end of the month, we will post a picture of the completely decorated turkey vulture to our Facebook!”

The paper turkey vulture will be available to decorate until Sunday, Nov. 30. The Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The visitor center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27.

Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge is also spreading the word about an upcoming bird count.

“Hunting will be closed at Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge from December 15th to December 22nd,” informed another Ash Meadows Facebook post.

The Ash Meadows Christmas Bird Count will take place on Sunday, Dec. 21. The pause in hunting will help in carrying out the annual bird survey.

If you’re interested in assisting with the bird count, visit tinyurl.com/yeytchmc.

For more information about Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, visit fws.gov/refuge/ash-meadows.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com