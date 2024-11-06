Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

■ Register now for the 1st Annual Gobble Wobble 5k run/walk on Saturday, at 8 a.m. at Discovery Park (1500 S. Red Butte St.). Pahrump Valley Competitive Dance is coordinating this event, with a 50/50 raffle and prizes for the largest team. $40 for ages 14 and over, $30 for ages 13 and under. Families of 5 can register for $125. Participants receive a T-shirt and swag bag. Register from the Facebook event listing on the PV Competitive Dance page, or call Jenna at 702-576-3685. Get yourself moving before the holiday feasting!

■ Hele Mai Productions is bringing another “A Hui Hou” Hawaiian festival to Pahrump, this time at Petrack Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be food, cultural learning, vendors, and entertainment. Their intent is to bring “aloha, ohana, and the island culture to the desert.” Visit www.helemaiproductions.com to learn more.

COMING UP

■ Veterans Day is Monday, November 11. While those who died are also remembered, Veterans Day is the day set aside to thank and honor ALL those who served honorably in the military – in wartime or peacetime. The Pahrump Veterans Advisory Committee plans a ceremony at Chief Tecopa Cemetery from 10 to 11 a.m. There will be a Veterans Day service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at VFW Post #10054, with flag retirement at 12 p.m. Nye County offices will be closed; there will be no classes for Nye County School students.

