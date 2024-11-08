Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The Pahrump Theatre Company has scheduled weekly play readings on Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. All are welcome to participate – whether reading or simply listening. If you love great stories, join in the fun at the Salvation Army each Wednesday.

Are you registered for the 1st Annual Gobble Wobble 5k run/walk? It happens this Saturday at 8 a.m. at Discovery Park (1500 S. Red Butte St.) Pahrump Valley Competitive Dance is coordinating this event, with a 50/50 raffle and prizes for the largest team. $40 for ages 14 and over, $30 for ages 13 and under. Families of five can register for $125. Participants receive a T-shirt and swag bag. Register from the Facebook event listing on the PV Competitive Dance page, or call Jenna at 702-576-3685. Get yourself moving before the holiday feasting!

Hele Mai Productions is bringing another “A Hui Hou” Hawaiian festival to Pahrump, this time at Petrack Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be food, cultural learning, vendors, and entertainment. Their intent is to bring “aloha, ohana, and the island culture to the desert.” Visit www.helemaiproductions.com to learn more.

Veterans Day is Monday, November 11. Veterans Day is the day set aside to thank and honor ALL those who served honorably in the military – in wartime or peacetime. The Pahrump Veterans Advisory Committee plans a ceremony at Chief Tecopa Cemetery from 10 to 11 a.m. There will be a Veterans Day service from 11 a.m. to noon at VFW Post #10054, with flag retirement at 12 p.m. Nye County offices will be closed; there will be no classes for Nye County School students.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

■ Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley from 4 to 7 p.m. in the parish hall. Dine in or take out. Next Fish Fry will be December 13. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Steak night menu at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Ray Ligon, country singer/songwriter, performs at the Wine Down NV from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Glenn Gallarde Project brings Top 40’s, dance, and rock &roll anthems of the ‘60s to the present day to the Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. 775-751-6500.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ 1st Annual Gobble Wobble 5k run/walk begins at 8 a.m. at Discovery Park. 1500 S. Red Butte St.

■ “A Hui Hou” Hawaiian festival at Petrack Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be food, cultural learning, vendors, and entertainment. Visit www.helemaiproductions.com to learn more. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Jeffrey Michaels performs roots, blues, rock &roll, and country with the power of Elvis, then the sensitivity of John Denver at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4. Paint “Rainy Fall Couple.” All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin.

■ Michael Grimm performs at Sanders Winery. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. $25 per person. 3780 E. Kellogg Road. 775-727-1776.

■ Laurie Cook and The Heat perform pop, country, and rock at The Hubb Bar &Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

■ Sunday breakfast buffet at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform rock, blues, and country at The Hubb from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Jeffrey Michaels performs roots, blues, rock &roll, and country with the power of Elvis, then the sensitivity of John Denver at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11

■ The Pahrump Veterans Advisory Committee plans a ceremony at Chief Tecopa Cemetery from 10 to 11 a.m. 751 East Street.

■ Veterans Day ceremony at VFW Hall #10054 begins at 11 a.m. Flag retirement at noon. Hot dogs at 12:30 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Movie night at the Black Cow Coffee House starts at 7 p.m. Please call 775-419-6592 for movie selection, and to RSVP. Your RSVP is essential; no movie will be shown if response is insufficient.1266 E. Calvada Blvd.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FUTURE PLANNING

The annual Pahrump Social Powwow comes to Petrack Park Friday, November 22 through Sunday, November 24. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy music, contests, dancing, Native American crafts, and vendors selling authentic and unique wares. Tribal members from around the country will be making their way to our valley to share the customs of their long-lived heritage. Hours are Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grand Entry at noon on both Saturday and Sunday.

With Thanksgiving on November 28th comes Black Friday Weekend (November 29 and 30) at the Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site. Hours each evening are 5 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. The site is located at 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Fireworks passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

