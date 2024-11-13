Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

■ The Pahrump Senior Center will be hosting a Pancake Breakfast with pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, O’Brien potatoes, coffee and juice from 8 to 11 a.m., for the cost of only $5. There will also be a bake sale. Tickets are available at the senior center, 1370 W. Basin Ave. or at the door and the whole community is invited.

For more information call Anne at 775-727-5008, ext. 4.

FUTURE PLANNING

The annual Pahrump Social Powwow comes to Petrack Park Friday, November 22 through Sunday, November 24. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy music, contests, dancing, Native American crafts, and vendors selling authentic and unique wares. Tribal members from around the country will be making their way to our valley to share the customs of their long-lived heritage. Hours are Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grand Entry at noon on both Saturday and Sunday.

With Thanksgiving on November 28th comes Black Friday Weekend (November 29 and 30) at the Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site. Hours each evening are 5 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. The site is located at 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Fireworks passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

Email events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com