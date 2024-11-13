40°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

November 13, 2024 - 4:15 am
 

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

The Pahrump Senior Center will be hosting a Pancake Breakfast with pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, O’Brien potatoes, coffee and juice from 8 to 11 a.m., for the cost of only $5. There will also be a bake sale. Tickets are available at the senior center, 1370 W. Basin Ave. or at the door and the whole community is invited.

For more information call Anne at 775-727-5008, ext. 4.

FUTURE PLANNING

The annual Pahrump Social Powwow comes to Petrack Park Friday, November 22 through Sunday, November 24. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy music, contests, dancing, Native American crafts, and vendors selling authentic and unique wares. Tribal members from around the country will be making their way to our valley to share the customs of their long-lived heritage. Hours are Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grand Entry at noon on both Saturday and Sunday.

With Thanksgiving on November 28th comes Black Friday Weekend (November 29 and 30) at the Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site. Hours each evening are 5 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. The site is located at 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Fireworks passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any fireworks store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

Email events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Nye County residents wait in line at the Bob Ruud community center where roughly 1,000 voters h ...
Nye County election results: Red
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

A record number of Nye County voters cast their ballots this year, most sent by mail. The pickaxe shaped county had a 78 percent turnout, breaking the previous record of 74 percent.

Spaceport CEO Rob Lauer makes a call while out on the empty land he plans to build on outside o ...
Las Vegas Spaceport developer considering taking project public
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

With President-elect Trump talking deregulation and SpaceX owner Elon Musk a part of Trump’s team, Spaceport developer Rob Lauer is considering a public offering.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue proudly displays the American ...
Military members honored this Veterans Day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Amid the stir caused by the election, do not to forget those who make the democratic process possible.

Pahrump Photography Pahrump residents Chanda Wieland, Linda Wright, Ryan Muccio, Carmen Murzyn ...
Top honors for Pahrump’s Points of Light
By Robin Hebrock • Pahrump Valley Times

Two of Pahrump’s own took home Gold and Silver at the Points of Light Awards.

Nevada HealthLink
Nevada’s open enrollment period underway
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Health Link offering Nye County residents 86 insurance plan options to choose from for 2025.