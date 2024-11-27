Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army from 5 to 8 p.m. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28

■ Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner, organized by Pahrump Holiday Task Force, at the NyE Communities Coalition 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

■ Pahrump’s Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be held at the southwest corner of the Pahrump Nugget parking lot. There will be caroling, cookies, cocoa, and more, organized for the community by Karen Jackson of KNYE radio. The tree will light up Pahrump at 6 p.m.

■ Nyespace has organized a holiday Makerspace event from noon to 4 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition. They’ll have everything you’ll need to make something special, including a variety of scrapbooking materials, stamps, and scrap paper to design your own holiday-themed creations.

■ Black Friday Weekend (November 29 and 30) will be a blast at the Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site. Hours each evening are 5 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. The site is located at 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Each year on the Saturday following Thanksgiving, the Home Depot schedules an extra Kids’ Workshop session from 9 a.m. to noon. Children will be constructing a cocoa ornament on November 30. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. December 7th, the regular schedule of Kids’ Workshops on the first Saturday of each month resumes, when children will be constructing a holiday snow globe.

