Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 Second Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Premiere night of the Pahrump Theatre Company presentation “Christmas in Pahrump” at the Valley Conference Center begins at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany/1473160 at $15 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $7 for children. The Valley Conference Center is located at 800 E. Hwy. 372. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

FUTURE PLANNING

Winter Wonder Slam live pro wrestling happens Sunday, December 22, at 1 p.m. at McCullough Rodeo Arena. This is a free, all ages event, with free toys/goodie stockings for the children. For more details, call 775-382-2516.

“Cookies With Santa” has been arranged for Sunday, December 22 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. by the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP) along with Holly Jolly Santa at the NyE Communities Coalition campus. Everyone in Pahrump is invited to enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and good company. Santa will be available for self-taken photographs. The PDOP mechanical bull will be wearing his reindeer outfit to provide thrilling rides. The train will be operating throughout the event for those who wish to enjoy the fun.

Pahrump Holiday Task Force’s annual free Community Christmas Dinner is scheduled for Tuesday, December 24th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Rd. The free event features a fabulous Christmas dinner, visits from Santa during the meal, and music by Johnny V. To donate or volunteer, contact pahrumpholidaytaskforce@gmail.com. Volunteer meeting will be on December 23rd at 4 p.m. at the same location.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com