Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

This is an ideal week for connecting with friends and family by getting out there and doing something unique. Buckle your jingle harness, because there is no shortage of Christmas magic opportunities available in our valley.

Begin Friday at 6 p.m. with trivia night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course. Gather a team of friends and family and co-workers, to match wits with other teams and earn prizes. The greatest reward will be the special time you spend together.

Choose Friday, or Saturday, or Sunday, or Monday at 7 p.m. to attend the Pahrump Theatre Company presentation of “Christmas in Pahrump” at the Valley Electric Conference Center. This collection of short plays celebrates the quirks, struggles, chaos, and joys of the holiday season, all with a uniquely Pahrump flair. Advance tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany/1473160 at $15 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $7 for children.

How does a Santa photo shoot on Saturday with mini horses and donkeys sound? Right? You’re welcome. Gather the fam and head to Death Valley Marketplace, where the non-profit animal rescue “Donkeys of Pahrump” is hosting their first-ever Santa event. This event is organized to raise funds for dental care for their three new rescues. Smile big, Bo, Faith, and Jax! Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Winter Wonder Slam live pro wrestling happens Sunday at 1 p.m. at McCullough Rodeo Arena. This is a free, all ages event, with free toys/goodie stockings for the children. For more details, call 775-382-2516.

Swing by VFW Post #10054 Saturday for fun games and “The UGLY Christmas Sweater Contest” to win prizes. Event runs from 5 to 8 p.m., and is open to the public.

Santa definitely has cookies with his little Pahrumpians on his calendar for Sunday. Begin at Lakeview Executive Golf Course from noon to 3 p.m. Sponsor Realty Executives will be serving cookies and hot chocolate. One free photo with Santa per family, with additional picture packages available starting at $12.

Then on to “Cookies With Santa” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition campus on Sunday. Everyone in Pahrump is invited to enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and good company. Thanks go to the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP). Santa will be available for self-taken photographs. The PDOP mechanical bull will be wearing his reindeer outfit to provide thrilling rides. The train will be operating throughout the event for those who wish to enjoy the fun.

South Valley Baptist Church has two big, free events scheduled for Sunday: Storytime with Holly Jolly Santa from 4 to 5:30 p.m., then “The Sounding Joy!” choir concert at 6 p.m.

Pahrump Holiday Task Force’s annual free Community Christmas Dinner is scheduled for Tuesday, December 24th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Rd. The free event features a fabulous Christmas dinner, visits from Santa during the meal, and music by Johnny V. To donate or volunteer, contact pahrumpholidaytaskforce@gmail.com. Volunteer meeting will be on December 23rd at 4 p.m. at the same location.

All of this bustle leaves only one question: which ugly (or adorable) sweater are you going to wear?

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird at 5 p.m.

■ Fish Fry at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. RSVP with Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, alternative, country — all from the 60’s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Randy Anderson Band plays new and traditional country music, as well as oldies and classic rock at the Pahrump Nugget from 7 to 10 p.m. 775-751-6500.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company presentation “Christmas in Pahrump” at the Valley Electric Conference Center begins at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany/1473160 at $15 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $7 for children. 800 E. Hwy. 372. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Santa photo shoot with mini horses and donkeys at Death Valley Marketplace from 1 to 4 p.m. This is a fundraiser. 3280 Bell Vista Ave.

■ Blue Christmas Service at Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church, for those who are struggling emotionally for whatever reason this holiday season. 4 p.m. 1300 Hwy. 372.

■ Ugly Sweater party at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 8 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Hot Cocolin will perform Latin, Brazilian, oldies, soft rock, jazz and blues at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company presentation “Christmas in Pahrump” at the Valley Electric Conference Center begins at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany/1473160 at $15 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $7 for children. 800 E. Hwy. 372. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Free photo with Santa at Lakeview Executive Golf Course from noon to 3 p.m. One per family, sent via email. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. 775-209-5818.

■ Avenue B band is performing classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Winter Wonder Slam live pro wrestling at 1 p.m. at McCullough Rodeo Arena. This is a free, all ages event, with free toys/goodie stockings for the children. For more details, call 775-382-2516. On W. Basin Ave., just west of Highway 160.

■ Duncan Faure, of the iconic bands Rabbitt and the Bay City Rollers, performs upbeat rock music as vocalist, keyboardist, and guitarist at The Hubb from 3 to 7 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Sunday open jam session with at Nevada Treasure RV Resort from 3 to 7 p.m. “Come jam with us!” 301 W. Leslie St. 775-751-6640.

■ Music Bingo every Sunday at 5 p.m. at Dry Creek Saloon. $10 per ticket, different genre every week. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Storytime with Holly Jolly Santa at South Valley Baptist Church from 4 to 5:30 p.m., followed by the SVBC Christmas choir performance of “The Sounding Joy!” beginning at 6 p.m. 7050 S. Homestead Rd, corner of Homestead and Kellogg. 775-513-3444.

■ “Cookies With Santa” from 6:30 to 8 p.m., courtesy of the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP) along with Holly Jolly Santa, at the NyE Communities Coalition campus. 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company presentation “Christmas in Pahrump” at the Valley Electric Conference Center begins at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany/1473160 at $15 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $7 for children. 800 E. Hwy 372. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 23

■ Line Dancing lessons for beginners and all skill levels with Ms. Boots (Sherry) every Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Bring water, sweat headband, and happy feet. No particular attire, no special shoes or boots required. $5 per person. 301 N. Leslie St. Ms.bootslinedance@gmail.com.

■ Dance Magic 808 ballroom, Cha Cha and waltz dance lessons at Bob Ruud Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Contact Lynn at 808-372-2256 for participation prices and more information. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company presentation “Christmas in Pahrump” at the Valley Electric Conference Center begins at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany/1473160 at $15 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $7 for children. 800 E. Hwy 372. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

■ Volunteer meeting at 4 p.m. to assist with the Community Christmas Dinner, organized by Pahrump Holiday Task Force, at the NyE Communities Coalition campus. 1020 E. Wilson Rd. Email pahrumpholidaytaskforce@gmail.com with questions.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Annual free Community Christmas Dinner, organized by Pahrump Holiday Task Force, at the Nye Communities Coalition 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com