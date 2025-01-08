58°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

January 8, 2025 - 4:06 am
 

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9

Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FUTURE PLANNING

Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center Saturday, January 11, begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4. Paint a sunrise with trees. All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

Artesian Cellars is hosting an informative class entitled “Sip, Learn, and Master Your Smartphone” on Wednesday, January 15th from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets are $9 each and include a wine tasting. The course will provide tips and tricks to navigate your device like a pro, whether organizing your apps, snapping the perfect photo, or exploring hidden features. Presented by AT&T, it is geared toward all skill levels. Bring your smartphone. Reserve your seat today. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

A free Radon Awareness Class is being conducted by University of Nevada Reno at the Nye County Extension office on Thursday, January 16th at 10 a.m. Attendees will not only learn about the risks of radon gas and its connection to lung cancer but will also receive a FREE RADON TEST KIT to ensure their home is safe. Seating is limited to 30 participants. 1651 E. Calvada Blvd. R SVP to 775-336-0252, or email Chrisk@unr.edu.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times No serious injuries were reported after the driver of a ve ...
Driver careens into tax assessor’s office
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

NCSO: Elderly driver not injured, office employee medically assessed but declined transport to Desert View Hospital.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Two people died of injuries suffered in two separate ro ...
Two die in Christmas Eve rollover crashes
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An 8-year-old child succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash near the Amargosa Opera House.

Boxabl Boxabl builds prefabricated, portable 361 sq. ft. homes that are affordable and can be u ...
Boxabl tiny houses provide foundation for recovery
By John Clausen Pahrump Valley Times

Judge Johnson: “If my drug court can help one person, it was successful. If one person gets their dad back or their mom back, it’s a successful day.”

Nye County On Monday, Jan. 6, Nye County Clerk Cori Freidhof administered the oath of office to ...
New year, new board
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

New commissioners were sworn in on Monday, Jan. 6.

Wells Fargo Ivan Ferraz
2025: The year of business agility
By Ivan Ferraz Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

After a tumultuous first half of the decade, Pahrump business leaders are anticipating what is to come in the decade’s second half.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Ceremonies to bestow Quilts of Valor upon those who have give ...
The warmth of appreciation
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Amargosa veterans were honored with quilt presentation ceremony last month.

Tonopah Main Street The Tonopah Mural is one of the newest additions to the town, completed in ...
Making Tonopah a must-see destination
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Historical Storytelling project continues to gather fascinating facts.