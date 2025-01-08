Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FUTURE PLANNING

■ Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center Saturday, January 11, begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4. Paint a sunrise with trees. All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Artesian Cellars is hosting an informative class entitled “Sip, Learn, and Master Your Smartphone” on Wednesday, January 15th from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets are $9 each and include a wine tasting. The course will provide tips and tricks to navigate your device like a pro, whether organizing your apps, snapping the perfect photo, or exploring hidden features. Presented by AT&T, it is geared toward all skill levels. Bring your smartphone. Reserve your seat today. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ A free Radon Awareness Class is being conducted by University of Nevada Reno at the Nye County Extension office on Thursday, January 16th at 10 a.m. Attendees will not only learn about the risks of radon gas and its connection to lung cancer but will also receive a FREE RADON TEST KIT to ensure their home is safe. Seating is limited to 30 participants. 1651 E. Calvada Blvd. R SVP to 775-336-0252, or email Chrisk@unr.edu.

