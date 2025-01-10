Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

No position from the commission on water rights transfer

Rollin’ rollin’ rollin’ – get those horses rollin’ at Old West Cowboy Weekend at Sundance Ranch this Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Horse rides for kids and adults are only $15 per person, with calm horses and great instructors. You may visit the other animals, too. Call 775-990-9137 for more information. The Sundance Ranch is located at 5285 Plantation Street.

Bowlers, rejoice. Pahrump Valley 500 Club is hosting a 3-6-9 singles tournament at the Nugget Lanes on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. Every third, sixth, and ninth frame is an automatic strike; that guarantees improvement of even the most modest scores! Also, each bowler will bowl four games, and throw one score out. All money and entry fees must be turned in by 12:15 p.m. Entry fee is $16 with paid-up membership dues. Become a member on the same day. Side pots are $5. Call Katherine Bishop at 303-257-2830 with questions.

Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center Saturday, January 11, begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4. Paint a “Frosty Snowy Sunrise” with trees. All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

Artesian Cellars is hosting an informative class entitled “Sip, Learn, and Master Your Smartphone” on Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets are $9 each and include a wine tasting. The course will provide tips and tricks to navigate your device like a pro, whether organizing your apps, snapping the perfect photo, or exploring hidden features. Presented by AT&T, it is geared toward all skill levels. Bring your smartphone. Reserve your seat today. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

Think you know exactly how and when to prune your trees and shrubs in this desert environment? Prune away. If you have the least bit of apprehension, however, the master gardeners at University of Nevada Pahrump Extension will provide guidance for best practices, and a hands-on demonstration on Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person, and can be secured on Eventbrite.com. Email heatherf@unr.edu or call 775-990-8322 for more information. 1651 E. Calvada Blvd.

A free Radon Awareness Class is being conducted by University of Nevada Reno at the Nye County Extension office on Thursday at 10 a.m. Attendees will not only learn about the risks of radon gas and its connection to lung cancer, but will also receive a FREE RADON TEST KIT to ensure their home is safe. Seating is limited to 30 participants. 1651 E. Calvada Blvd. RSVP to 775-336-0252, or email Chrisk@unr.edu.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10

■ Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Dine in or take out. Next Fish Fry will be February 7. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Steak Night at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Paint &Sip at Our Place Pahrump from 6 to 8 p.m. with Ashley. Subject is a coffee mug and saucer. Entry price of $39 includes all materials, and the beverage of your choice. New location: 1401 S. Highway 160. 702-742-8621.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 to 6 people, and compete for the prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. RSVP with Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Desert Shadows Band performs classic country, classic rock, and your favorites from the ‘60s &‘70s at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Kent &Company returns to the Pahrump Nugget, performing the hottest hits of the ‘80s and ‘90s country and rock. 7 to 10 p.m. 775-751-6500.

■ Nashville desperado Wild Bill Young brings the streets to modern country from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Dry Creek Saloon. 1330 Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave., beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Gun show at Pahrump Nugget Casino 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. General admission $10. 681 S. Hwy 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Art Walk of Pahrump on the grounds of Rubalcaba’s from 10 a.m. to dusk. Talent show, live music, face painting, art showcase, drawing contest, Lego building competition, etc. 1500 Red Butte St. Consult www.artwalkofpahrump.com for more details. Call Tiffany at 760-895-3497 or Donna at 702-427-7041 with questions.

■ Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4. Paint “Frosty Snowy Sunrise” with trees. All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Horse rides for children and adults at Sundance Ranch from 1 to 4 p.m. $15 per person. 5285 Plantation St. 775-990-9137.

■ Pahrump Valley 500 Club is hosting a 3-6-9 singles tournament at the Nugget Lanes beginning at 1 p.m. All money and entry fees must be turned in by 12:15 p.m. Entry fee is $16 with paid-up membership dues. Side pots are $5. Call Katherine Bishop at 303-257-2830 with questions.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Tony Silva performs on the keyboards at the Wine Down Nevada from 2 to 4 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Hip-hop and R&B DJ at Dry Creek Saloon from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. 1330 Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at The Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Gun show at Pahrump Nugget Casino 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission $10. 681 S. Hwy 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Horse rides for children and adults at Sundance Ranch from 1 to 4 p.m. $15 per person. 5285 Plantation St. 775-990-9137.

■ Sunday open jam session at Nevada Treasure RV Resort inside The Venue from 3 to 7 p.m. “Come jam with us!” 301 W. Leslie St. 775-751-6640.

■ American Voodoo performs rock and roll from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Open mic with Mikey Roohan at Dry Creek Saloon 3 to 5 p.m. 1330 Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform rock, blues, and country at The Hubb from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

MONDAY, JANUARY 13

■ Line Dancing lessons for beginners and all skill levels with Ms. Boots (Sherry) every Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Bring water, sweat headband, and happy feet. No particular attire, no special shoes or boots required. $5 per person. 301 N. Leslie St. Ms.bootslinedance@gmail.com.

■ Singles Night at Dry Creek Saloon 7 p.m. to close. 1330 Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 6 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

■ Desert landscape tree and shrub pruning guidance class begins at 9:30 to 11 a.m. at University of Nevada, Extension-Pahrump. Secure $10 admission tickets on Eventbrite.com. Email heatherf@unr.edu or call 775-990-8322 for more information. 1651 E. Calvada Blvd.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Artesian Cellars is hosting an informative class entitled “Sip, Learn, and Master Your Smartphone” from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets are $9, geared toward all skill levels. Bring your smartphone. Reservations suggested. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ A free Radon Awareness Class is being conducted by University of Nevada Reno at the Nye County Extension office at 10 a.m. Seating is limited to 30 participants. 1651 E. Calvada Blvd. RSVP to 775-336-0252, or email Chrisk@unr.edu.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FUTURE PLANNING

■ Raffles, robots, dinner. The first annual gala and showcase happens Saturday, January 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. Support the Awkward Silence 4-H Robotics team as they launch their new season themed “Into the Deep.” Free to attend, $15 dinner ticket. Bob Ruud Community Center 150 N. Hwy 160. 775-910-2793.

■ The Community Choir will be starting practices again on Wednesday, January 22. It will be at Pahrump Valley High School, in the band room, at 6:30 p.m. “ALL are welcome to join us in singing and serving our community! If you or someone you know is interested, please share this information. We look forward to seeing new faces!” If you have any questions, please call Debbie Johnson at 501-351-7214.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com