Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Getty Images Learn about the dangers of this invisible and odorless gas during National Radon action month at a free public class this Thursday at 10 a.m. at the University of Nevada Reno’s Nye County Extension Office.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

■ Desert landscape tree and shrub pruning guidance class begins at 9:30 to 11 a.m. at University of Nevada, Extension-Pahrump. Secure $10 admission tickets on Eventbrite.com. Email heatherf@unr.edu or call 775-990-8322 for more information. 1651 E. Calvada Blvd.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Artesian Cellars is hosting an informative class entitled “Sip, Learn, and Master Your Smartphone” from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets are $9, geared toward all skill levels. Bring your smartphone. Reservations suggested. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ A free Radon Awareness Class is being conducted by University of Nevada Reno at the Nye County Extension office at 10 a.m. Seating is limited to 30 participants. 1651 E. Calvada Blvd. RSVP to 775-336-0252, or email Chrisk@unr.edu.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FUTURE PLANNING

Raffles, robots, dinner. The first annual gala and showcase happens Saturday, January 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. Support the Awkward Silence 4-H Robotics team as they launch their new season themed “Into the Deep.” Free to attend, $15 dinner ticket. Bob Ruud Community Center 150 N. Hwy 160. 775-910-2793.

The Community Choir will be starting practices again on Wednesday, January 22. It will be at Pahrump Valley High School, in the band room, at 6:30 p.m. “ALL are welcome to join us in singing and serving our community! If you or someone you know is interested, please share this information. We look forward to seeing new faces!” If you have any questions, please call Debbie Johnson at 501-351-7214.

