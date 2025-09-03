Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Nevada Health Authority is seeking input from residents for application to receive federal funds

Karaoke happens every evening in Pahrump, including at Who's Dunes on Thursday and Saturday nights.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

■ Smart Phone and Tablet class noon to 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Sharpen your skills, and learn new ones. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Singing is about telling a story. When you are onstage, you get to be your own self… When acting, you’re someone else.” —Sabrina Carpenter, American singer, songwriter, and actress

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ Kids Karaoke at Our Place, 3 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Nye County SxS monthly ride in September is scheduled for Saturday the 6th, with meet-up time set for 5 p.m. sharp at FD Candy – 301 Oxbow Ave., Suite 14. Roll-out: between 6:30–7 p.m. “Wing-it route style (because spontaneity rocks!)” Learn more at https://www.nyecountysxs.com/

Roses Show and Shine car show is back in time for the Fall Festival at Petrack Park on Saturday, September 27. The show opens at 7 a.m., judging runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and awards are presented from 2 to 3 p.m. “All makes and models welcome! Whether you’re flaunting a vintage classic, a sleek modern build, or a wild custom creation, we want to see it shine.” Information can be obtained at https://www.rosesparadise.com/register . I peeked. The registration fee is still $25.

