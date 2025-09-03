89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Karaoke happens every evening in Pahrump, including at Who's Dunes on Thursday and Saturday nig ...
Karaoke happens every evening in Pahrump, including at Who's Dunes on Thursday and Saturday nights. Discover your vibe! What’s your go-to karaoke song? (Melinda Galligan/Who's Dunes)
More Stories
As crews headed to Mesquite Avenue, they noticed a tall dark smoke column in the reported area ...
Rescue crews respond to Highway 160 and East Basin car crash
“Rural health care providers, hospitals, public health and county health officers are encoura ...
Nevada Health Authority is seeking input from residents for application to receive federal funds
pvt default image
Candidate ethics briefing set for next week
The wild horses known as the Calvada herd have recently become something of a tourist attractio ...
No touching or feeding the horses
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times
September 3, 2025 - 4:10 am
 

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Smart Phone and Tablet class noon to 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Sharpen your skills, and learn new ones. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Singing is about telling a story. When you are onstage, you get to be your own self… When acting, you’re someone else.” —Sabrina Carpenter, American singer, songwriter, and actress

FRIDAY

Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

Kids Karaoke at Our Place, 3 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

MONDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

TUESDAY

Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

WEDNESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

THURSDAY

Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Nye County SxS monthly ride in September is scheduled for Saturday the 6th, with meet-up time set for 5 p.m. sharp at FD Candy – 301 Oxbow Ave., Suite 14. Roll-out: between 6:30–7 p.m. “Wing-it route style (because spontaneity rocks!)” Learn more at https://www.nyecountysxs.com/

Roses Show and Shine car show is back in time for the Fall Festival at Petrack Park on Saturday, September 27. The show opens at 7 a.m., judging runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and awards are presented from 2 to 3 p.m. “All makes and models welcome! Whether you’re flaunting a vintage classic, a sleek modern build, or a wild custom creation, we want to see it shine.” Information can be obtained at https://www.rosesparadise.com/register . I peeked. The registration fee is still $25.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
pvt default image
Candidate ethics briefing set for next week
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Avoid potential ethics violations with advice from the Nevada Commission on Ethics.

The wild horses known as the Calvada herd have recently become something of a tourist attractio ...
No touching or feeding the horses
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Signs installed at the Calvada Eye advising people against illegal interactions with wildlife.

The Pahrump Fall Festival is a highly-anticipated event for not just residents but visitors fro ...
Fall Fest security debated
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Officials opted for a combination of private security and local law enforcement.

Rooted Realty Group and Security 1st Title demonstrated their companies' dedication to betterin ...
Making a difference with diaper donations
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump businesses partnered to provide necessities for more than a dozen area families.

Dr. Tony Alamo is the Chief Physician Executive and Chief Medical Officer at Nevada Heart and V ...
The importance of heart disease prevention
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for American adults and was the leading cause of death in Nevada in 2023.

Information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that in 2023, there ...
Help spread hope at the Amargosa Hope Walk
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Mental health and suicide prevention awareness event to raise funds for the Hope Squad.