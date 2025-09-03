Upcoming Events and Area Happenings
What’s planned this week in Pahrump?
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.
■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.
■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
■ Smart Phone and Tablet class noon to 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. Sharpen your skills, and learn new ones. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.
■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.
■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.
■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.
■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.
KARAOKE
Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Singing is about telling a story. When you are onstage, you get to be your own self… When acting, you’re someone else.” —Sabrina Carpenter, American singer, songwriter, and actress
FRIDAY
■ Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160
■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg
■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.
SATURDAY
■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.
■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372
■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg
■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.
SUNDAY
■ Kids Karaoke at Our Place, 3 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160
■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
MONDAY
■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
TUESDAY
■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.
■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
WEDNESDAY
■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.
THURSDAY
■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372
■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.
FUTURE PLANNING
The Nye County SxS monthly ride in September is scheduled for Saturday the 6th, with meet-up time set for 5 p.m. sharp at FD Candy – 301 Oxbow Ave., Suite 14. Roll-out: between 6:30–7 p.m. “Wing-it route style (because spontaneity rocks!)” Learn more at https://www.nyecountysxs.com/
Roses Show and Shine car show is back in time for the Fall Festival at Petrack Park on Saturday, September 27. The show opens at 7 a.m., judging runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and awards are presented from 2 to 3 p.m. “All makes and models welcome! Whether you’re flaunting a vintage classic, a sleek modern build, or a wild custom creation, we want to see it shine.” Information can be obtained at https://www.rosesparadise.com/register . I peeked. The registration fee is still $25.
