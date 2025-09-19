Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Lombardo speaks in Tonopah and Goldfield during reelection campaign

Pumpkin Decorating Contest 2025 is open at the Pahrump Community Library Sept. 22 through Oct. 24. Ages 4 to 15 can bring their favorite book character to life by decorating any color, size, and texture pumpkin and submitting it to the Youth Services Desk by Oct. 24. The pumpkins will be on display for library patron voting October 27 through 30th. Be sure to visit and vote! (Pahrump Community Library Facebook page)

The Status Crowes make their Pahrump debut at The Wine Down this Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Reservations are recommended: 775-307-9463. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite #8. (Status Crowes Facebook page)

We have a new musical twosome visiting us this Friday at The Wine Down. The Status Crowes are Chuck and Michelle Crowe, the “ultimate all-request acoustic jukebox duo.” With a repertoire of more than 1,500 songs, they pride themselves on making every show unique, and gladly take requests from their audience covering pop, rock, country, R&B, oldies, or current hits. Combining their passions of travel and performing, they live the full-time-van lifestyle in “Gwenivan,” their self-built, fully customized Ford Transit. They were in Kansas, Idaho, and Montana just prior to arriving in Nevada. From here, they’ll hit the road for Arizona and California. Hey, wait! They’re living the lifestyle we intended, back when we were in our 20s. I’m so jelly.

Pahrump Community Library Youth Services has opened the 2025 Pumpkin Decorating Contest for submissions now through October 24th. Youth aged 4 to 15 are invited to be creative and show off their pumpkin-decorating skills. Design a pumpkin inspired by a favorite book character. No carving is allowed, because uncarved decorated pumpkins last such a nice, long time. Purchase your own pumpkin of any color, size, and texture. Painted and decorated pumpkins are welcome. Voting by all library patrons will be solicited from October 27 through the 30th. Pumpkin art in each age group (4-8, 9-12, 13-15) will receive a first, second, and third-place ribbon.

The model train display will be “chugging on through” the Pahrump Community Library now through Saturday. Don’t miss this intricate, extensive, detailed display proudly brought to us by the Pahrump Model Railroad Club. Library hours are Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday morning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., consider heading out to HnM Feed at Harker Ranch for Customer Appreciation Day. Black Wolf K-9 will be there with handler Andrea Phipps and her K-9, Radar, demonstrating flawless explosive detection. Children can delight in pony rides, too. Purchase a raffle ticket to win a two-person hot air balloon ride while you’re at it. Now that’s a Pahrump dog and pony show you won’t want to miss.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

■ Urban Cowboy Night at VFW Post 10054. BBQ chicken dinner from 5 to 7 p.m., $12 per plate. Live music with No Apologies Band from 7 to 10 p.m. Gift basket raffle, 50/50 raffle. All proceeds go to benefit the Rosemary Clarke Middle School choir and band. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Catch the Status Crowes all-request acoustic performance at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. Choose your favorites from pop, rock, country, R&B, oldies, or current hits. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Glenn Gallarde Project brings Top 40’s, dance, and rock & roll anthems of the ‘60s to the present day to the Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company presentation “The Vaudevilles” at the Calvada Theater begins at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany at $27.50 for adults, $22.25 for seniors and veterans, and $17 for children. The theater is located at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd # 1. Contact them at 775-469-2072 or pahrumptheatre@gmail.com

■ “Grapes Gone ‘80s!” dance party at Artesian Cellars from 8 to 11 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ The Nifty Nickels perform high energy oldies at Wild Side Tavern from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Group Guitar Lessons, suitable for all ages. Beginner’s class at 1 p.m.; advanced class meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Black Cow Coffee House. The cost for each class is $15. Instructed by Hugh Wilson with his guitar, you will need your own guitar to participate in this group event. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company presentation of “The Vaudevilles” at the Calvada Theater begins at 2 p.m. Advance tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany at $27.50 for adults, $22.25 for seniors and veterans, and $17 for children. The theater is located at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd # 1. Contact them at 775-469-2072 or pahrumptheatre@gmail.com

■ Bike Night starts at 5:30 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Danny Pillman blends the storytelling heart of country with the energy of rock in his performance at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company presentation of “The Vaudevilles” at the Calvada Theater begins at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany at $27.50 for adults, $22.25 for seniors and veterans, and $17 for children. The theater is located at 1266 E Calvada Blvd # 1. Contact them at 775-469-2072 or pahrumptheatre@gmail.com

■ Aaron Akins concert at Rhinestone’s Country Bar begins at 8 p.m. $25 general admission tickets for this soul music performance can be secured at www.aaronakinsmusic.com, or by calling 252-379-5700. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

■ Incognito band performs classic rock, R&B, and country.at The Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Free comedy show at Wild Side Tavern begins at 9 to 11 p.m. No cover. Rated R, 21+. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Customer Appreciation Day at HnM Feed runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features pony rides, explosive detection demo from Black Wolf K-9, and a raffle for a two-person hot air balloon ride. 556 N. Blagg Rd. 775-790-6409.

■ Avenue B band is performing classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company presentation of “The Vaudevilles” at the Calvada Theater begins at 2 p.m. Advance tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany at $27.50 for adults, $22.25 for seniors and veterans, and $17 for children. The theater is located at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd # 1. Contact them at 775-469-2072 or pahrumptheatre@gmail.com

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee, and no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month, they’re discussing any work by Stuart Woods. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Support the Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association with “Chase the Ace of Spades” every Tuesday at Mountain Falls Grill Room at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. New drawings every Tuesday. 5001 Clubhouse Drive. Call David at 308-390-6575 for more information.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

■ Coffee House Band live music every Thursday at Black Cow Coffee House from noon to 2:30 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Words make you think. Music makes you feel. A song makes you feel a thought.”— E.Y. Harburg

^

FRIDAY

■ Mountain Springs Saloon, 6 p.m., 19050 NV-160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

^

SATURDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ Rhinestone’s, 10 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

^

SUNDAY

■ Kids Karaoke at Our Place, 3 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

^

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

^

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

^

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

^

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

^

FUTURE PLANNING

Sign up in person at the Circulation Desk to reserve your spot to create an elegant book pumpkin at the Pahrump Community Library on Friday, September 26 at 1 p.m. This adult craft class fills up fast. 701 East St.

September 25: Fall Festival, Day 1

September 26: Fall Festival, Day 2

September 27: Fall Festival, Day 3. Parade at 9 a.m., car show starts at 10 a.m.

September 28: Fall Festival, Day 4

South Valley Baptist Church has scheduled their 3rd Annual Classic Car Show. Get registered (for free!) at their website, www.svbcpahrump.com . The show happens October 4th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gates open at 8 a.m. for cars and trucks.

Registration for Drifter’s 3rd Annual Bullying Awareness Ride Poker Run begins from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on October 4th at Low Side Cigar Lounge. All vehicles are welcome; $25 per rider and $15 per passenger. Lunch will be included with your registration. All proceeds benefit the children of Nye County. Take a shot at this! Charity Bowling Pin Shoot at the Wheeler Pass Gravel Pit on Saturday, October 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dan Blackstone has created this unique opportunity to blast bowling pins down using bullets instead of bowling balls. All skill levels welcome; family-friendly event. Admission is free, but donations for Gypsies for Jesus will be appreciated. Reach out to Dan at 775-990-9393 to let him know you’re definitely going to give this a shot.

Tickets are going fast for the Voices for All Abilities Fall Fundraiser at The Wine Down on October 6th from 6 to 8 p.m. Paint your own cute fall doormat, take part in the Boo Basket Auction, and celebrate the season while raising money for VFAB Halloween Social and Thanksgiving Camp. Tickets are $30 each, but seating is limited to 20 participants. This is a 21+ event, with The Wine Down’s bar and kitchen open to purchase your favorite food and drinks. Get your tickets at https://go.rallyup.com/vfabfallfundraiser/Campaign/Details. Amanda Wright, VFAB event coordinator, says, “Every ticket helps us create inclusive, joyful programs for children of all abilities. Thank you for being part of our village!”

