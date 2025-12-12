Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Paint "A Charlie Brown Christmas Tree" this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with expert guidance from Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center. All ages welcome; no experience necessary. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin Ave. (Photo permission Laurie McCaslin)

Dear Santa –

We have been very good this year. The People of Pahrump, Nevada, have shown astonishing flashes of kindness, generosity, and caring. We ask for an early Christmas present, please. We need more time this week to fit in all of the activities we would like to attend. Please see itemized schedule below, and you’ll see what we’re talking about. We have community theater performances, Christmas benefit shows, a masquerade party, train rides, a Cowboy Christmas party, canvas and ornament painting sessions, and musical performances we cannot miss. We love you, Santa! Thanking you in advance.

P.S. We promise extra energy drinks and protein-packed sandwiches for you, and extra carrots, apples, and alfalfa for the reindeer.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 12

■ The Pahrump Model Railroad Club train display will be “chugging on through” the Pahrump Community Library from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. 701 East St. Their phone number is 775-727-5930.

■ Celebration of Trees and Lights at the Pahrump Extension Desert Demonstration Gardens from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1651 E. Calvada Blvd. R.S.V.P. text to 775-990-8322.

■ Steak and chicken menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ The Pahrump Theatre Company presents “A Tiny Christmas Carol” from 6 to 7 p.m. for the entire family at the Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Ticket prices are $5 for kids, $10 for veterans and seniors, and $15 for adults. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ An evening of fiddle music with Lindsey Boyajian at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hw.y 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ The Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Young Grinchenstein” beginning at 8 p.m. at the Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. This show is recommended for mature audiences only. Ticket prices are $15 for veterans and seniors, and $20 for adults. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at Wild Side Tavern from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. They deliver a crowd pleasing blend of classic and modern hits—from George Strait, Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton, to Brooks & Dunn and more. Their energetic performances span honky tonk anthems, and rock influenced country tunes. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ The Pahrump Model Railroad Club train display will be “chugging on through” the Pahrump Community Library from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. 701 East St. Their phone number is 775-727-5930.

■ Jeffrey Michaels Band performs roots, blues, rock & roll, and country with the power of Elvis, then the sensitivity of John Denver at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Bike “Night” at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from noon to 2 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

■ Kevin Emmerich of Basin and Range Watch will be speaking about solar energy, the transmissions boom, and the fragile ecosystems of the Mojave at the Shoshone Museum. Program begins at 1 p.m. Free admission; donations graciously accepted. 118 Hwy 127, Shoshone, Calif. Thirty minutes from Pahrump. 760-852-4524.

■ Christmas party at Sundance Ranch from 2 to 5 p.m. $10 per family, and $5 per individual. $10 pony rides from 3 to 4 p.m. Cake walk, cookie decorating, ugly sweater contest, Christmas skits with the Tumbleweeds. Food for purchase. 5285 Plantation St., here in Pahrump. 775-990-9137.

■ Southern Pahrump Lines invite you to a free Christmas decorations train ride on the customized residential property located at 4821 Laute Dr. from 4 to 6 p.m. Dress for the cold; subject to rain or wind cancellation.

■ The Pahrump Theatre Company presents “A Tiny Christmas Carol” from 6 to 7 p.m. for the entire family at the Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Ticket prices are $5 for kids, $10 for veterans and seniors, and $15 for adults. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Masquerade Party at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. Live music by Dee Fong. $25 per person, $40 per couple. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Walt & Pam perform an evening of guitar music at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ The Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Young Grinchenstein” beginning at 8 p.m. at the Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. This show is recommended for mature audiences only. Ticket prices are $15 for veterans and seniors, and $20 for adults. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform resonate jazz and blues at Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Stoner Rob and comedic guests at Shenanigans beginning at 8 p.m. Adult topics, 21+. 1330 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6367.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Avenue B band is performing classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Cocktails and Canvas with Laurie McCaslin at the Pahrump Senior Center begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m. $25 cash or check, pay when you arrive. Phone or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 1370 W. Basin.

■ The Nevada Silver Tappers’ 34th Annual Christmas Benefit Show at Saddle West Hotel Casino, with two shows: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person; proceeds benefit Southwestern Wilds Inc. Call Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468 to see if tickets are still available; these tix are a hot commodity. 1220 S. Hwy. 160.

■ The Pahrump Theatre Company presents “A Tiny Christmas Carol” from 2 to 3 p.m. for the entire family at the Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Ticket prices are $5 for kids, $10 for veterans and seniors, and $15 for adults. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Classic Duo consists of Patty Henderson on violin and Barbara Edwards on viola. They will perform an eclectic mix of musical genres at the Wine Down Nevada from 2 to 4 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ The Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Young Grinchenstein” beginning at 4 p.m. at the Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. This show is recommended for mature audiences only. Ticket prices are $15 for veterans and seniors, and $20 for adults. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Charleston Peak Winery “Winter Wine-derland Market Weekend” features the live music of Rick Scanlan this afternoon. The market is open for family-friendly strolling beneath the glow of holiday lights from 4 to 7 p.m. 3810 Winery Rd. 775-751-7800.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee; there are no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 15

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Paint Christmas ornaments at the Wine Down Nevada at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 for those who want to come and eat beforehand. Tickets are $35 per person, and include all paint supplies, instruction, ribbons and pearls. You’ll receive three ornaments to paint, and one drink of your choice. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 16

■ Basic beginner computer class at the Pahrump Community Library. Learn how to use the mouse and keyboard, set up an email account, send or forward an email, and more. Feel free to bring your own laptop. Classes meet on the third Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Tumbleweed Tales poetry roundtable reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Pahrump Valley Museum. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-537-5859. 401 E. Basin.

■ Ms. Senior Golden Years Holiday Performance beginning at 4 p.m. at the Wine Down Nevada. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at Elks Lodge #2796, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players and answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Christmas Floral Arrangement class at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. $35 per person. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 18

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Town of Pahrump is coordinating a Pahrump Christmas light display tour map on the visitpahrump.com website. Explore the community curated map of residential and commercial marvels at https://visitpahrump.com/events/christmas-lights-display/ The map grows each day! Register your home and share your light display with the community at https://pahrumplights.com/

Eighty (80!) lucky little ones will be eligible to attend the “Pajamas and Pancakes With Santa” event coordinated by the Pahrump Community Library at the Bob Ruud Center this upcoming Saturday, December 20th from 10 a.m. to noon. Parents, please sign your children up at the library youth service desk. The Pahrump Community Library is located at 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Winter Wonderslam 2025 is a free admission, all-ages family Christmas extravaganza featuring live pro wrestling, brought to Pahrump by Matt Sadler of A Hope Bail Bonds, and Sinn Bodhi. Children of all ages will receive a free Christmas stocking stuffed with treats. The fun happens on Sunday, December 21 beginning at 1 p.m. at McCullough Rodeo Arena (inside Petrack Park).

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force will be cooking up a free Community Christmas Eve Dinner for us, serving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plan to attend at the NyE Communities Coalition Building, located as 1020 E. Wilson Road.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com