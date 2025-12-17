Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Fill your heart and your plate at the Community Christmas Eve Dinner

Winter Wonderslam 2025, on Sunday, December 21 beginning at 1 p.m. at McCullough Rodeo Arena, is a free admission, all-ages family Christmas extravaganza featuring live pro wrestling, brought to Pahrump by Matt Sadler of A Hope Bail Bonds, and Sinn Bodhi. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Christmas Floral Arrangement class at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. $35 per person. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 18

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Town of Pahrump is coordinating a Pahrump Christmas light display tour map on the visitpahrump.com website. Explore the community curated map of residential and commercial marvels at https://visitpahrump.com/events/christmas-lights-display/ The map grows each day! Register your home and share your light display with the community at https://pahrumplights.com/

Eighty (80!) lucky little ones will be eligible to attend the “Pajamas and Pancakes With Santa” event coordinated by the Pahrump Community Library at the Bob Ruud Center this upcoming Saturday, December 20th from 10 a.m. to noon. Parents, please sign your children up at the library youth service desk. The Pahrump Community Library is located at 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Winter Wonderslam 2025 is a free admission, all-ages family Christmas extravaganza featuring live pro wrestling, brought to Pahrump by Matt Sadler of A Hope Bail Bonds, and Sinn Bodhi. Children of all ages will receive a free Christmas stocking stuffed with treats. The fun happens on Sunday, December 21 beginning at 1 p.m. at McCullough Rodeo Arena (inside Petrack Park).

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force will be cooking up a free Community Christmas Eve Dinner for us, serving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plan to attend at the NyE Communities Coalition Building, located as 1020 E. Wilson Road.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com