Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Enjoy the encore performance by Tom Reddick, solo acoustic guitarist, playing country at The Wine Down Nevada from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended. (Photo printed with permission of Tom Reddick)

Pace yourself. This is a busy week. Don’t forget to get outside after nightfall, and quietly marvel at the stars above in peaceful, Christmas reflection.

While Winter Wonderslam 2025 is starkly short on peaceful, it is extremely long on fun. This is the free admission, all-ages family Christmas extravaganza featuring live pro wrestling, brought to Pahrump each year by Matt Sadler of A Hope Bail Bonds, and Sinn Bodhi, a pro wrestler who now calls the Valley home. Entertainment, food, and prizes are all free of charge. Children will receive a free Christmas stocking to stuff with an enticing selection of free treats offered by the Santa assistants. The festive frenzy happens this Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. at McCullough Rodeo Arena (inside Petrack Park at Highway 160 and Basin).

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force will be cooking up a free Community Christmas Eve Dinner for all of us, serving a traditional holiday meal with live entertainment and warm fuzzies on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plan to attend at the NyE Communities Coalition Building, located as 1020 E. Wilson Road.

Remember nestling the family in the car with snuggly afghans and warm sippy cups, then driving around looking at Christmas lights? The Town of Pahrump coordinated a Pahrump Christmas light display tour map on the visitpahrump.com website. Explore the community-curated map of residential and commercial marvels at https://visitpahrump.com/events/christmas-lights-display/ Did you work hard getting your home display together? Pahrump wants to see it! Register your address and share your light display with the community at https://pahrumplights.com/ Don’t worry; your neighbors won’t mind. Well, they probably won’t. At any rate, I won’t tell if you don’t.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 19

■ Charleston Peak Winery “Winter Wine-derland Market Weekend” features the live music of Rick Scanlan. The market is open for family-friendly strolling beneath the glow of holiday lights from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 3810 Winery Rd. 775-751-7800.

■ Newvine Law, LLC’s 2nd annual community Christmas party from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. features free pictures with Santa professionally captured and printed onsite for you to take home. Free pizza, candy and goodies, games and a bounce house all add up to fun for everyone. 1440 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1000. 775-751-3585.

■ Steak and chicken menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ The Pahrump Theatre Company presents “A Tiny Christmas Carol” from 6 to 7 p.m. for the entire family at the Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Ticket prices are $5 for kids, $10 for Veterans and Seniors, and $15 for adults. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Classically trained musicians Desert Song Duo perform an eclectic mix of musical genres at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Joey Vitale is live at the Pahrump Nugget from 7 to 10 p.m. He and his band play country/Americana with covers of Garth Brooks, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, and the Zac Brown Band, just to name a few. 681 NV-160. 775-751-6500.

■ The Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Young Grinchenstein” beginning at 8 p.m. at the Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. This show is recommended for mature audiences only. Ticket prices are $15 for veterans and seniors, and $20 for adults. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Jeffrey Michaels Band performs roots, blues, rock & roll, and country with the power of Elvis, then the sensitivity of John Denver at Wild Side Tavern from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ “Pajamas and Pancakes With Santa” event coordinated by the Pahrump Community Library at the Bob Ruud Center from 10 a.m. to noon. Parents, please sign your children up at the library youth service desk; there are still spaces available. The Pahrump Community Library is located at 701 East St. 775-727-5930. The Bob Ruud Community Center is located at 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ “Santa Claus Meet & Greet” at Game Corner. 3 to 5 p.m. 1190 Hwy. 372. 775-537-3897.

■ Santa (and the Grinch – oh, my!) at Dry Creek Saloon from 3 to 5 p.m. 1330 E Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Charleston Peak Winery “Winter Wine-derland Market Weekend” features the live music of Lynn Peterson. The market is open for family-friendly strolling beneath the glow of holiday lights from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 3810 Winery Rd. 775-751-7800.

■ Southern Pahrump Lines invite you to a free Christmas decorations train ride on the customized residential property located at 4821 Laute Dr. from 4 to 6 p.m. Dress for the cold; subject to rain or wind cancellation.

■ The Pahrump Theatre Company presents “A Tiny Christmas Carol” from 6 to 7 p.m. for the entire family at the Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Ticket prices are $5 for kids, $10 for veterans and seniors, and $15 for adults. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Jonny Bird performs his all-request show at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. From classic rock and country to Motown, disco, and crooner classics, he’s got something for everyone.1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston leads a holiday carol sing-along at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ The Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Young Grinchenstein” beginning at 8 p.m. at the Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. This show is recommended for mature audiences only. Ticket prices are $15 for veterans and seniors, and $20 for adults. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Mesquite Café Blues Band, an energetic rock, country and Blues duo, performs at the Wild Side Tavern beginning at 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072. The kitchen will be closed after today until the New Year’s Eve party.

■ “Cookies & Cocoa With Santa” at Lakeview Executive Golf Course from noon to 3 p.m. Professional picture packages will be available. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. For more information call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Stormy Davis Band takes the stage from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. Lead vocalist Gayle Patrick sings blues rock hits such as Midnight Rider, Runaway, Statesboro Blues, and Bobby McGee. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Winter Wonderslam 2025 all-ages, family-friendly Christmas extravaganza featuring live pro wrestling. Children of all ages will receive a free Christmas stocking stuffed with treats. The fun begins at 1 p.m. at McCullough Rodeo Arena (inside Petrack Park). Bell time is 2 p.m. Absolutely free admission, free everything.

■ The Pahrump Theatre Company presents “A Tiny Christmas Carol” from 2 to 3 p.m. for the entire family at the Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Ticket prices are $5 for kids, $10 for veterans and seniors, and $15 for adults. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Tom Reddick, solo acoustic guitarist, plays country at The Wine Down Nevada from 2 to 4 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ South Valley Baptist Church (SVBC) “Cookies with Holly Jolly Santa” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. followed by the SVBC Christmas Choir at 6 p.m. 7050 S. Homestead Rd. 775-513-3444.

■ Southern Pahrump Lines invite you to a free Christmas decorations train ride on the customized residential property located at 4821 Laute Dr. from 4 to 6 p.m. Dress for the cold; subject to rain or wind cancellation.

■ The Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Young Grinchenstein” beginning at 4 p.m. at the Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. This show is recommended for mature audiences only. Ticket prices are $15 for veterans and seniors, and $20 for adults. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Charleston Peak Winery “Winter Wine-derland Market Weekend” features the live music of Danny Pillman. The market is open for family-friendly strolling beneath the glow of holiday lights from 4 to 7 p.m. 3810 Winery Rd. 775-751-7800.

■ KPVM TV’s “Christmas Spectacular Show” live at Rhinestones Country Bar & Dance Hall begins at 5 p.m. Listen to Christmas music performed by Lynn Peterson, John Michael Ferrari, Sophie Love, Ronda Van Winkle, Pearl Seeback, and Lil Mikey Roohan. Stand-up comedy by Chris Palermo. Christmas skit performance by the Sundance Tumbleweeds. Raffle prizes, too. Admission is $1 to $5, and proceeds will benefit the Pahrump DAV #15. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. Call 775-727-9400 for more information.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee; there are no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 22

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Voices For All Abilities presents their “Pajama Christmas Party” at the NyE Coalition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Photos with Santa, and a sensory-friendly area will be available. Cookies and hot cocoa, plus a bounce house and Christmas crafts. 1020 E. Wilson Rd. Call 775-990-3551 for more information, or email contact@voicesforallabilities.org.

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month is “Reader’s Choice” wherein you are invited to discuss any book by any author. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 23

■ “Merry Christmas Eve Eve” sing along with “The Geezer With a Guitar” at Black Cow Coffee House from 5 to 7 p.m. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 24

■ Annual free Community Christmas Eve Dinner, organized by Pahrump Holiday Task Force, at the NyE Communities Coalition 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 25 - CHRISTMAS DAY

■ C’mon. You know what to do!

FUTURE PLANNING

A Pahrump OHV Park special event is scheduled for Saturday, December 27th from 9 a.m. to dusk. Youth riders are invited to keep the Christmas excitement going on the track, with small bikes and quads (typically under 125cc). From Hwy. 160, take Dandelion St, then turn onto Ironwood Ave. and follow to the end. No-cost riding for youth! Helmets required, plus a NV OHV sticker ($20 per year fee). They’ll help if you don’t have a sticker yet, and provide youth with a “One Time Hall Pass” to ride. Arnold Knightly, Nye County/Town of Pahrump Public Communications Manager writes, “Events like this thrive because of community support. If you’d like to help flag, guide, or cheer on the riders, sign up at the park or email Brad Harris at Brad@associatedtelecom.com”

New Year’s Eve parties abound right here in Pahrump next Wednesday evening, December 31st. Ticket prices listed, if applicable.

■ VFW Post #10054, 5 p.m., $40 includes NY strip dinner, 5 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Shenanigan’s Pub, 7 p.m. 1330 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6367.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Rhinestone’s Country Bar & Dance Hall, 9 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

■ In AMARGOSA (37 miles from Pahrump), Longstreet Inn & Casino, 8 p.m. $199 package for two includes ribeye steak dinners and hotel room. 8750 S. Hwy. 373, 775-372-1777.

