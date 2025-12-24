Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The Community Christmas Eve Dinner is slated for Wednesday, Dec. 24 at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Rd. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the event will run until 2 p.m. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 24

■ Annual free Community Christmas Eve Dinner, organized by Pahrump Holiday Task Force, at the NyE Communities Coalition 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 25 - CHRISTMAS DAY

■ C’mon. You know what to do!

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. Pick a crowd-pleaser: “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” or “Feliz Navidad” might be hits this time of year. Wait! none of those even compare to your rendition of “You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch … you really are a heel!”

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. NV-160

■ Mountain Springs Saloon, 6 p.m., 19050 NV-160

■ Coyote’s Den, 6 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ “Kids Christmas Karaoke” at Our Place, 2 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 6 p.m., 1330 5th St.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

A Pahrump OHV Park special event is scheduled for Saturday, December 27th from 9 a.m. to dusk. Youth riders are invited to keep the Christmas excitement going on the track, with small bikes and quads (typically under 125cc). From Hwy. 160, take Dandelion St, then turn onto Ironwood Ave. and follow to the end. No-cost riding for youth! Helmets required, plus a NV OHV sticker ($20 per year fee). They’ll help if you don’t have a sticker yet, and provide youth with a “One Time Hall Pass” to ride. Arnold Knightly, Nye County/Town of Pahrump Public Communications Manager writes, “Events like this thrive because of community support. If you’d like to help flag, guide, or cheer on the riders, sign up at the park or email Brad Harris at Brad@associatedtelecom.com “

New Year’s Eve parties abound right here in Pahrump next Wednesday evening, December 31st. Ticket prices listed, if applicable.

■ VFW Post #10054, 5 p.m., $40 includes NY strip dinner, 5 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Shenanigan’s Pub, 7 p.m. 1330 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6367.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Rhinestone’s Country Bar & Dance Hall, 9 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

■ In AMARGOSA (37 miles from Pahrump), Longstreet Inn & Casino, 8 p.m. $199 package for two includes ribeye steak dinners and hotel room. 8750 S. Hwy. 373, 775-372-1777.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com