Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site, located at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road, is open from 5 to 11 p.m. this Sunday. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Pahrump Valley Times sincerely hopes you are continuing to enjoy the magic of Christmas this week. Each Christmas journey is as unique as each individual and is never exactly the same as it was the year before. Believe.

New Year’s Eve parties for every style and energy level abound right here in Pahrump this Wednesday, December 31st. Ticket prices are listed in the Wednesday bullet list, if applicable.

There is still (or finally, in your busy case?) time this week to drive around looking at Christmas lights. Explore the community curated map of residential and commercial marvels at https://visitpahrump.com/events/christmas-lights-display/

FRIDAY DECEMBER 26

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform resonate jazz and blues at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Van Waylon Band performs rock and country at the Wild Side Tavern beginning at 9 p.m. “Folks that like country enjoy our rock; and fans of rock enjoy our country.” 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 27

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Pahrump OHV Park special Youth Rider event from 9 a.m. to dusk. Youth riders are invited to enjoy the track with small bikes and quads (typically under 125cc). From Highway 160, take Dandelion Street, then turn onto Ironwood Avenue and follow to the end. No-cost riding for youth! Helmets are required, plus a Nevada OHV sticker ($20 per year fee). They’ll help if you don’t have a sticker yet and provide youth with a “One Time Hall Pass” to ride.

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite you to their monthly Meet and Greet and Eat event. This month, the venue is Mia Ava East Coast Pizza, located at 1971 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ The Mission Men perform pure country music at The Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Mesquite Café Blues Band, an energetic rock, country and blues duo, performs at the Wild Side Tavern beginning at 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 28

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 5 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee; there are no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 29

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. One, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games this Monday due to the holiday week. Games begin at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Dance Magic 808 ballroom dance introduction class at Bob Ruud Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration begins at 5 p.m. Free introductory lessons for this date. Contact Lynn at 808-372-2256 for more information. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 5 to 11 p.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 30

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 5 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ Trivia Night at Elks Lodge #2796, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players and answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 31 - NEW YEAR’S EVE

■ The Pahrump Fireworks Safety Site is open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., weather permitting. 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road. Firework passes are required for entrance and can be purchased at any firework store within Nye County for a $5 fee. Ask for more information at any of our local fireworks stores, or consult https://pahrumpnv.gov/283/Fireworks-Safety-Site

■ VFW Post #10054, 5 p.m. $40 includes NY strip dinner served from 5 to 7 p.m. Countdown begins after dinner. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Jackpot Joanie’s Casino, 5 to 9 p.m. 820 East St. 775-727-5211. Live music.

■ Artesian Cellars, 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144. Live streaming of East Coast Ball Drop.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161. Scarface theme party.

■ Shenanigan’s Pub, 7 p.m. 1330 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6367. Masquerade ball theme.

■ Pahrump Nugget Casino, beginning at 8 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500. Mark Aston’s full band.

■ Lakeside Casino beginning at 8 p.m. 5870 Homestead Rd. 888-558-5253. Johnny and Treasure Duo.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499. DJ/KJ Jordan Piper.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299. No Apologies band.

■ Rhinestone’s Country Bar & Dance Hall, 9 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003. Johnny B and The Road Dogs.

■ In AMARGOSA (37 miles from Pahrump), Longstreet Inn & Casino, 8 p.m. to midnight. $199 package for two includes two ribeye steak dinners and one hotel room. 8750 S. Hwy. 373, 775-372-1777. Silk & Steel Dance Band, Frank & Dean with comedy, Cal Diamond as Neil.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 1

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

FUTURE PLANNING

Square Dancing is back. What exactly is Square Dance? It’s an American folk-dance form that involves four couples in a square formation dancing to a specific sequence or series of steps announced or cued by a caller. Guaranteed exercise and smiles. Desert Squares of Pahrump invites the community to a free square dance lesson Tuesday, January 13 from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m., with subsequent Tuesday nights at a nominal fee. No partner is required, nor is any special clothing. No experience is needed. For more info, call Jerry at 559-776-9061 or Pat at 305-301-1914. Sessions will be conducted at the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 N. Hwy. 160.

