Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Catch live classic, outlaw country and honky-tonk vibes with Dean West at the Wine Down on Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. Pahrump musician Mike Lonis reveals, “That guitar (Dean is) playing belonged to none other than Waylon Jennings. Dean bought it from Waylon’s son, Shooter Jennings.” (Photo permission: Dean West)
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times
January 2, 2026 - 4:32 am
 
Updated January 2, 2026 - 5:08 am

New year, new adventures. Check this out:

Improv class will be held every Tuesday at the Calvada Theater. A mere $10 gets you in the door for drop-in Improv instruction and practice from 6 to 8 p.m., then the actors serve as the audience until 10 p.m. “No pressure, no scripts; just games, laughs, and good chaos. Come play. Come watch. Or do both,” says Oliver Jones. “Bring a friend. Or become one on stage.”

The Pahrump Theatre Company aims to become the premier theatrical and entertainment hub in Pahrump, Nevada. Their focus is on providing high-quality theatrical productions that cater to the community’s interests, including modern, new works, and classic plays. Ready to become a part of this?

New year. New adventures.

FRIDAY JANUARY 2

Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

Lynn Peterson sings jazz, swing and blues at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at Wild Side Tavern from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. They deliver a crowd pleasing blend of classic and modern hits—from George Strait, Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton, to Brooks & Dunn and more. Their energetic performances span honky-tonk anthems, and rock influenced country tunes. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 3

New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

A free Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a toy tow truck. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N Hwy 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

Dean West brings his Waylon and Willie sound to The Wine Down Nevada beginning at 6 p.m. Reservations suggested. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

Laurie Cook and The Heat will be turning it up again at the Hubb playing a wide variety of dance music including pop, disco, Latin, classic rock and country beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 4

Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee; there are no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, JANUARY 5

Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 6

Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Trivia Night at Elks Lodge #2796, and the public is welcome. Form teams of 4-6 players and answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

Improv Night class and show every Tuesday at the Calvada Theater. Drop-in improv class from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by the show from 8 to 10 p.m. $10 per person. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Sign up and get updates at pahrumptheatre.org.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 7

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 8

Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

FUTURE PLANNING

“Snow bears and the Northern Lights” is the intriguing, color-drenched acrylic paint composition for Laurie’s Cocktails & Canvas session at the Pahrump Senior Center next Saturday, January 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. $25 includes all supplies, just bring your favorite drink. Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to R.S.V.P.

All Fired Up will be leading a pottery paint and sip night at The Wine Down on Monday, January 12 beginning at 6 p.m. Gail will provide all supplies and guide you as you personalize a white 12-ounce ceramic stemless wine goblet. Cost is $35 per project. Tickets are available at the register only. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite #8. 775-307-9463.

Seeking guaranteed exercise and smiles? Desert Squares of Pahrump invites the community to a free square dance lesson Tuesday, January 13 from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m., with subsequent Tuesday nights at a nominal fee. No partner is required, nor is any special clothing. No experience is needed. For more info, call Jerry at 559-776-9061 or Pat at 305-301-1914. Sessions will be conducted at the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 N. Hwy. 160.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Letters to the Editor

Who is opposed to letting the people of Pahrump vote “yes” or “no” to the question?