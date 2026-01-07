Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

New director of the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation, and Technology appointed

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center, located at 1370 W. Basin Ave. (Getty Images)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 7

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 8

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Singing is just a feeling set to music.” —Carrie Underwood

FRIDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

“Snow bears and the Northern Lights” is the intriguing, color-drenched acrylic paint composition for Laurie’s Cocktails & Canvas session at the Pahrump Senior Center next Saturday, January 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. $25 includes all supplies, just bring your favorite drink. Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to R.S.V.P.

All Fired Up will be leading a pottery paint and sip night at The Wine Down on Monday, January 12 beginning at 6 p.m. Gail will provide all supplies and guide you as you personalize a white 12-ounce ceramic stemless wine goblet. Cost is $35 per project. Tickets are available at the register only. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite #8. 775-307-9463.

Seeking guaranteed exercise and smiles? Desert Squares of Pahrump invites the community to a free square dance lesson Tuesday, January 13 from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m., with subsequent Tuesday nights at a nominal fee. No partner is required, nor is any special clothing. No experience is needed. For more info, call Jerry at 559-776-9061 or Pat at 305-301-1914. Sessions will be conducted at the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 N. Hwy. 160.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com