40°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior ...
Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center, located at 1370 W. Basin Ave. (Getty Images)
More Stories
Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley has launched its National Human Trafficking Prevention ...
Spreading the word during Human Trafficking Prevention Month
pvt default image
Evening traffic stop leads to drug and DUI arrest
If you think you may have unclaimed property, visit nvup.gov to check. (nvup.gov)
State treasurer urges Nevadans to search for unclaimed property
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo recently announced the appointment of Britta Appel as the new director ...
New director of the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation, and Technology appointed
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times
January 7, 2026 - 4:10 am
 

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 7

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 8

Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Singing is just a feeling set to music.” —Carrie Underwood

FRIDAY

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

“Snow bears and the Northern Lights” is the intriguing, color-drenched acrylic paint composition for Laurie’s Cocktails & Canvas session at the Pahrump Senior Center next Saturday, January 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. $25 includes all supplies, just bring your favorite drink. Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to R.S.V.P.

All Fired Up will be leading a pottery paint and sip night at The Wine Down on Monday, January 12 beginning at 6 p.m. Gail will provide all supplies and guide you as you personalize a white 12-ounce ceramic stemless wine goblet. Cost is $35 per project. Tickets are available at the register only. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite #8. 775-307-9463.

Seeking guaranteed exercise and smiles? Desert Squares of Pahrump invites the community to a free square dance lesson Tuesday, January 13 from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m., with subsequent Tuesday nights at a nominal fee. No partner is required, nor is any special clothing. No experience is needed. For more info, call Jerry at 559-776-9061 or Pat at 305-301-1914. Sessions will be conducted at the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 N. Hwy. 160.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

Have some compassion for a 78-year-old veteran who is made to stand out in the cold.