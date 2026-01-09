Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Kids sleeping on floors? Not on Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s watch

Fledgling artists rejoice. This week promises expert guidance along with creative freedom with acrylic painting on canvas Saturday at the Senior Center, Nyespace Open Lab afterward on Saturday at the NyeCC, and a pottery Paint & Sip on Monday at the Wine Down.

“Snow bears and the Northern Lights” is the intriguing, color-drenched acrylic paint composition for Laurie’s Cocktails & Canvas session at the Pahrump Senior Center this Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. $25 includes all supplies; just bring your favorite drink. Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to R.S.V.P. 1370 W. Basin.

Charli Bruce at Nyespace has organized a Makerspace Open Lab for Saturday from 10 a.m. to around 1 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition. This is a relaxed, come-and-go atmosphere that is perfect for all ages and experience levels. Experiment with their tools and equipment, including 3D printing, laser cutting and engraving, soldering irons, sewing machines with thread and fabric, heat press, die cutter, and more. Alternately, bring your own projects and hang out with your creative Pahrump community to knit, crochet, paint, or scrapbook. Minors under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

All Fired Up will be leading a pottery Paint & Sip Night at the Wine Down on Monday beginning at 6 p.m. Gail will provide all supplies and guide you as you personalize a white 12-ounce ceramic stemless wine goblet. Cost is $35 per project. Tickets are available at the register only. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite #8. 775-307-9463.

Not particularly crafty? Well, surely you crave fun, smiles, and exercise. It is January, after all. Desert Squares of Pahrump invites the community to a free square dance lesson Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m., with subsequent Tuesday nights at a nominal fee. No partner is required, nor is any special clothing. No experience is needed. For more info, call Jerry at 559-776-9061 or Pat at 305-301-1914. Sessions will be conducted at the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 N. Hwy. 160.

Regardless, live music will set whatever tone blisses you out this weekend with Lynn Peterson, Lindsey Boyajian, Randy Anderson, The Mission Men, Geordi Gudyka Walston, and Still Drunk at Sunrise. Performance details are listed below.

FRIDAY JANUARY 9

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ An evening of fiddle music with Lindsey Boyajian at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Randy Anderson Band plays new and traditional country music, as well as oldies and classic rock at the Pahrump Nugget from 7 to 10 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Danny Pillman & The Mission Men perform pure country music at the Wild Side Tavern from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 10

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Nyespace Open Lab Saturday at Makerspace Workshop any time between 10 a.m. and around 1 p.m. NyE Community Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 20. 775-293-8514.

■ Paint “Snow bears and the Northern Lights” with Cocktails & Canvas at the Pahrump Senior Center this Saturday, January 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. $25 includes all supplies; just bring your favorite drink. Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to R.S.V.P. 1370 W. Basin.

■ Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston performs rock, jazz, blues, show tunes, and classical standards on the piano at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular rock and country at The Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. Listen to covers of Little Big Town, Eagles, Wild Cherry, Huey Lewis, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, and more. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 11

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Stormy Davis Band takes the stage from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. Lead vocalist Gayle Patrick sings blues rock hits such as Midnight Rider, Runaway, Statesboro Blues, and Bobby McGee. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee; there are no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, JANUARY 12

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Pottery Paint & Sip night led by All Fired Up at the Wine Down beginning at 6 p.m. $35 covers all supplies and materials. Tickets are available at the register only. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite #8. 775-307-9463.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 13

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Free square dance instruction with Desert Squares of Pahrump from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m., with subsequent Tuesday nights at a nominal fee. No partner is required, nor is any special clothing. No experience is needed. For more info, call Jerry at 559-776-9061 or Pat at 305-301-1914. Sessions will be conducted at the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 NV 160.

■ Improv Night class and show every Tuesday at the Calvada Theater. Drop-in improv class from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by the show from 8 to 10 p.m. $10 per person. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Sign up and get updates at pahrumptheatre.org.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 14

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30pm. 501 E Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 15

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “I love karaoke. I love maudlin country ballads. In another life, I’d be Loretta Lynn.” — Sam Taylor-Johnson

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. Hwy. 160

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

THURSDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

■ On Saturday, January 24, Death Valley author and historian Robin Flinchum tells a story at the Shoshone Museum about the gruesome end of murderer Joe Simpson in the town of Skidoo. Program begins at 1 p.m. Free admission; donations graciously accepted. 118 Hwy. 127, Shoshone, Calif., thirty minutes from Pahrump. 760-852-4524.

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets on the last Monday of the month from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. On January 26th, they’re discussing any work by Robert B. Parker. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Register now for the February 6 wire-wrapped jewelry class led by Catherine Miller at Great Basin College. The project is a particularly intricate crystal and copper pendant which would be suitable for Valentine’s Day gifting, or keeping for yourself! The class is on a Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Register by calling 775-327-5300, or use this link: https://www.campusce.net/gbcnv/Course/Course.aspx?c=4046

■ The Pahrump Hot Air Rally needs to be on your radar for Valentine’s Day weekend Friday, February 13 through Sunday, February 15. This three-day festival will light up the mornings with spectacular hot air balloons, and cast the evenings aglow. It will all launch from Petrack Park. Check out https://pahrumprallyinthevalley.com/ for details about balloon rides, wedding ceremonies and vow renewals, live music, the car and motorcycle show, and the debut of the Taste of Pahrump Garden. Family-friendly, and free park admission.

