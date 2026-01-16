Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Fall in love with balloons at the Hot Air Rally in the Valley

Enjoy Rat Pack classics, ‘60s favs, and R & B on Martin Mancuso’s smooth saxophone at Artesian Cellars Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m. (Photo credit: Courtesy of Martin Mancuso)

No one will argue that Pahrump has many social spaces to wind down and relax, or wind up and let loose. Now we have a new, truly unique café within which to experience tenderness and silliness in furry doses. The Paw-Rump Cat Café is now open Thursdays through Sundays from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. What is the Paw-Rump Cat Café, you ask? It is a calm, social space for rescued cats, enriched by interactions with volunteers and visitors. Think snuggling, and playing. Rescues are transitioned gently into the café as they adjust. Feline enthusiasts do not need an appointment to visit during café hours, but they will need $15 to enter. Proceeds go directly to support the rescued pets. There is a necessary limit of 10 people allowed in the Cat Café at a time. The location is at 520 East Street, Suite A. Their phone number is 725-231-5051 if you have questions. Learn more about this organization at PawRump.org. Complimentary snacks and drinks are provided – as if you and your cat-loving buddies need those in order to while away an hour or so each weekend having such fun, and supporting adorable rescues.

Check (pun intended) this out: the Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library has branched into two divisions due to popular demand. The Adult Division meets on the first Wednesday of the month for all skill levels of adults aged 18 and up. The Youth Division Chess Club invites all skill levels aged 17 and younger to practice and play on the third Wednesday of the month. Both division meetings begin at 1 p.m. Come play chess, or learn how to play. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 16

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Dean West brings his Waylon & Willy sound to Who’s Dunes beginning at 5 p.m. Enjoy live classic country and honky-tonk music. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform resonate jazz and blues at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at Wild Side Tavern from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. They deliver a crowd pleasing blend of classic and modern hits—from George Strait, Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton, to Brooks & Dunn and more. Their energetic performances span honky tonk anthems, and rock influenced country tunes. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 17

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Enjoy Rat Pack classics, ‘60s faves, and R & B on Martin Mancuso’s smooth saxophone at Artesian Cellars this Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 s. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Jazz vocalist and entertainer Veronica Kelly performs at The Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Neon Desert performs upbeat, fun music from the 80’s and 90’s at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 18

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Youth Rider OHV Experience from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Youth riders are invited to learn, practice, or simply enjoy a day on the track at the Pahrump OHV Park with small bikes, electric bikes, and quads (typically under 125cc). From Hwy. 160, take Dandelion Street, then turn right onto Ironwood Avenue and follow to the end where you’ll see a parking lot full of helmets, bikes, and a whole lot of happy kids. No-cost riding for youth! Helmets required, plus a NV OHV sticker ($20 per year fee). They’ll help if you don’t have a sticker yet, and provide youth with a “One Time Hall Pass” to ride. Volunteers are needed to help flag, guide, or cheer on the next generation of riders.

Sign up to volunteer at the park or email Brad Harris at Brad@associatedtelecom.com.

■ Stormy Davis Band takes the stage from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. Lead vocalist Gayle Patrick sings blues rock hits such as Midnight Rider, Runaway, Statesboro Blues, and Bobby McGee. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee; there are no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, JANUARY 19

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at the Calvada Theater. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater and live actors. Bring along your own written work in progress if you’d like to hear it read aloud by actors. Free admission. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd #1

Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 20

■ Tumbleweed Tales poetry roundtable reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Pahrump Valley Museum. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-537-5859. 401 E. Basin.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Free square dance instruction with Desert Squares of Pahrump from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m., with subsequent Tuesday nights at a nominal fee. No partner is required, nor is any special clothing. No experience is needed. For more info, call Jerry at 559-776-9061 or Pat at 305-301-1914. Sessions will be conducted at the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Trivia Night at Elks Lodge #2796, and the public is welcome. Form teams of 4 to 6 players and answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Improv Night class and show every Tuesday at the Calvada Theater. Drop-in improv class from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by the show from 8 to 10 p.m. $10 per person. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Sign up and get updates at pahrumptheatre.org.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21

■ Youth Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 17 and younger. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 22

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at the Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.