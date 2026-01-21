50°F
Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Youth Division Chess Club meets at the Pahrump Community Library on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play; all skill levels welcome, ages 17 and younger. (Getty Images)
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times
January 21, 2026 - 4:10 am
 

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21

Youth Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 17 and younger. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 22

Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Bingo at the Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “You feel like you’re really a part of a movement when you’re singing Journey at a karaoke bar.” — Aaron Paul

FRIDAY

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

THURSDAY

Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

On Saturday, January 24, Death Valley author and historian Robin Flinchum tells a story at the Shoshone Museum about the gruesome end of murderer Joe Simpson in the town of Skidoo. Program begins at 1 p.m. Free admission; donations graciously accepted. 118 Hwy. 127, Shoshone, Calif., thirty minutes from Pahrump. 760-852-4524.

Favorite Author Book Club meets on the last Monday of the month from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. On January 26th, they’re discussing any work by Robert B. Parker. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Register now for the February 6 wire-wrapped jewelry class led by Catherine Miller at Great Basin College. The project is a particularly intricate crystal and copper pendant which would be suitable for Valentine’s Day gifting, or keeping for yourself! The class is on a Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Register by calling 775-327-5300, or use this link: https://www.campusce.net/gbcnv/Course/Course.aspx?c=4046

The Pahrump Hot Air Rally needs to be on your radar for Valentine’s Day weekend Friday, February 13 through Sunday, February 15. This three-day festival will light up the mornings with spectacular hot air balloons, and cast the evenings aglow. It will all launch from Petrack Park. Check out https://pahrumprallyinthevalley.com/ for details about balloon rides, wedding ceremonies and vow renewals, live music, the car and motorcycle show, and the debut of the Taste of Pahrump Garden. Family-friendly, and free park admission.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

