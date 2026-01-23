Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Wild Side Tavern, located at 2101 Gamebird Rd., offers line dance lessons from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Monday and Wednesday. (Getty Images)

History investigative writer Robin Flinchum returns to the Shoshone Museum Saturday at 1 p.m. to shine her spotlight on the shocking tale of a murderer who met with gruesome justice at the hands of the early 20th century townspeople in Death Valley boomtown and mine, Skidoo. (Robin Flinchum, Author Facebook profile photo)

The Hot Air Rally in the Valley is set for Friday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 15 at Petrack Park and will feature a 30 hot air balloons, along with music, vendors, games and much more. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

She’s back for an encore performance at the Shoshone Museum. Robin Flinchum tells the tale of the gruesome end of murderer Joe Simpson—the man who was hung twice, then decapitated in the Death Valley boomtown of Skidoo. Popular Death Valley author, historian, and speaker Robin Flinchum invites you to hear the story this Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. With a lifetime passion for writing and obscure history, she admits, “The desert owns me, and I am glad…I still live in Tecopa, where the view goes on forever, the sky is wide open and the history continues to speak to me.” Free admission; donations graciously accepted. 118 Hwy. 127, Shoshone, Calif., thirty minutes from Pahrump. 760-852-4524.

FRIDAY JANUARY 23

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform resonate jazz and blues at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. Their set list spans audience favorites — from the smooth sounds of Frankie Valli and the soulful grooves of Motown, to the funk of Earth, Wind & Fire, the rhythm of the Spinners, and the modern pop flair of Uptown Funk. You’ll also hear crowd-pleasing hits from Country, Classic Rock, and more.1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Karaoke KJ, singer, musician Jerry Park starts at 5 p.m. at Who’s Dunes. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Joe Vato leads the Hot Ice band in performing your favorite hits from Motown, 50s, 60s, country, Latin, and classic rock at the Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Teen Night (ages 15 to 20 this week) at Dry Creek Saloon. Celebrity guest Wild Bill Young on stage, and mechanical bull riding for teens with a waiver signed by a parent. Rules and code of conduct can be obtained at 1330 5th Street in advance, or call 775-505-5161 with questions. $10 admission. Alcohol, drugs, vapes, tobacco, and weapons are prohibited.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 24

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Wire wrap jewelry class at Wine Ridge RV Resort (next to Charleston Peak Winery), presented by Catherine Miller. $35 per person includes all supplies needed, wire, and use of tools. It starts at 12 noon and lasts 2-3 or hours. Register ahead of time by emailing stonedandwired2023@gmail.com or sign up at the club house. 3800 Winery Rd. 775-751-7805.

■ Death Valley author and historian Robin Flinchum tells a story at the Shoshone Museum about the gruesome end of murderer Joe Simpson in the town of Skidoo. Program begins at 1 p.m. Free admission; donations graciously accepted. 118 Hwy. 127, Shoshone, Calif., thirty minutes from Pahrump. 760-852-4524.

■ Horse rides for children and adults at Sundance Ranch from 3 to 5 p.m. $10 per person to ride; $5 for just the show and treats. Sundance Tumbleweeds skits after the horse rides. Food for purchase. Experienced instructors and calm horses. 5285 Plantation St., here in Pahrump. 775-990-9137.

■ Classically trained musicians Desert Song Duo perform an eclectic mix of musical genres at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ The Dirty Birds band performs their indie, progressive, and alternative rock music at the Hubb Bar & Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 25

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Redheaded Stepchildren perform classic and hard rock, and a little metal from the ‘60s through the 2000s at Mountain Springs Saloon from 12 noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee; there are no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, JANUARY 26

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets on the last Monday of the month from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This Monday, they’re discussing any work by Robert B. Parker. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Dance Magic 808 ballroom dance classes at Bob Ruud Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration from 5 to 5:25 p.m. Annual membership fee of $10 required, plus $5 for the evening. Dances being taught are the International Rumba and the Waltz through February. Contact Lynn Nakamura at 808-372-2256 for more information. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 27

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Improv Night class and show every Tuesday at the Calvada Theater. Drop-in improv class from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by the show from 8 to 10 p.m. $10 per person. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Sign up and get updates at pahrumptheatre.org.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 29

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at the Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “My highest score karaoke song is ‘Ben,’ by Michael Jackson.” — Nancy Wilson

^

FRIDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

^

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

^

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

FUTURE PLANNING

■ The Rastelli Circus is coming to town Friday, January 30 and Saturday, January 31 in Petrack Park, Field A. For tickets and information, call 800-756-8048 or visit www.RastelliCircus.com. General admission tickets start at $22.55 per adult and $11.28 per child if purchased online in advance.

■ Nyespace has scheduled “The 3D Printing Primer: an overview of the options available out there” with specific focus on tools available in Nyespace. Session runs from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 31. Contact Carli Bruce to RSVP. at nyespace@nyecc.org or text 775-293-8514.

■ The Pahrump Valley Jr. High and High School Rodeo will bring the McCullough Rodeo Arena alive February 6 through February 8. Students from across the state will compete in various rodeo events like cutting, barrel racing, and breakaway roping. Organized by the Pahrump Valley Rodeo Club, it’s a significant local event that relies on donations and sponsors, showcasing young talent in a competitive yet community-focused atmosphere. For more information or to sponsor, volunteer or donate, contact Buddy Krebs at 775-277-0064.

■ The Pahrump Hot Air Rally needs to be on your radar for Valentine’s Day weekend Friday, February 13 through Sunday, February 15. This 3-day festival will light up the mornings with spectacular hot air balloons, and cast the evenings aglow. It will all launch from Petrack Park. Check out https://pahrumprallyinthevalley.com/ for details about balloon rides, wedding ceremonies and vow renewals, live music, the car and motorcycle show, and the debut of the Taste of Pahrump Garden. Family-friendly, and free park admission.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com