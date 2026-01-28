62°F
Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The Pahrump Valley Jr. High and High School Rodeo will bring students across the state to McCullough Rodeo Arena February 6 through February 8 to compete in breakaway roping, barrel racing and more. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times
January 28, 2026 - 4:11 am
 

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 29

Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Bingo at the Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “My highest score karaoke song is ‘Ben,’ by Michael Jackson.” — Nancy Wilson

FRIDAY

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

THURSDAY

Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Rastelli Circus is coming to town Friday, January 30 and Saturday, January 31 in Petrack Park, Field A. For tickets and information, call 800-756-8048 or visit www.RastelliCircus.com. General admission tickets start at $22.55 per adult and $11.28 per child if purchased online in advance.

Nyespace has scheduled “The 3D Printing Primer: an overview of the options available out there” with specific focus on tools available in Nyespace. Session runs from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 31. Contact Carli Bruce to RSVP. at nyespace@nyecc.org or text 775-293-8514.

The Pahrump Valley Jr. High and High School Rodeo will bring the McCullough Rodeo Arena alive February 6 through February 8. Students from across the state will compete in various rodeo events like cutting, barrel racing, and breakaway roping. Organized by the Pahrump Valley Rodeo Club, it’s a significant local event that relies on donations and sponsors, showcasing young talent in a competitive yet community-focused atmosphere. For more information or to sponsor, volunteer or donate, contact Buddy Krebs at 775-277-0064.

The Pahrump Hot Air Rally needs to be on your radar for Valentine’s Day weekend Friday, February 13 through Sunday, February 15. This 3-day festival will light up the mornings with spectacular hot air balloons, and cast the evenings aglow. It will all launch from Petrack Park. Check out https://pahrumprallyinthevalley.com/ for details about balloon rides, wedding ceremonies and vow renewals, live music, the car and motorcycle show, and the debut of the Taste of Pahrump Garden. Family-friendly, and free park admission.

Email events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

