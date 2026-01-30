Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Nyespace has two Bambu Lab P1S 3D printers exclusively for individuals like you to experiment with. They have AMS, allowing multi-color prints. Meet PVHS educator Robin Williams in the Nyespace room at NyE Community Coalition this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Printed with permission of Charli Bruce, Nyespace)

Nyespace has two Bambu Lab P1S 3D printers exclusively for individuals like you to experiment with. They have AMS, allowing multi-color prints. Meet PVHS educator Robin Williams in the Nyespace room at NyE Community Coalition this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Printed with permission of Charli Bruce, Nyespace)

News flash: there is 3D printing going on right here in Pahrump. Don’t be alarmed — please.

3D printing has evolved from an industrial tool into a household “vending machine” for everything from vital hardware to the artistically beautiful. You can buy a 3D printer on Amazon for less than $400—less than what you paid for your large-screen TV on Black Friday. But should you?

People just like you and me whose high school diplomas are turning a bit yellow are now making objects (prints) ranging from replacement parts and kitchen gadgets, to toys and waste baskets and planters and picture frames right in their homes. Charli Bruce, primary volunteer at Nyespace Makerspace, points out that “the possibilities are endless.”

If you’re curious about investing in a home 3D printer, yet do not know where to begin, (I mean, how much do these machines cost? What can I make with one? Will the materials be expensive? Can I program the machine myself for a little gadget that I need or an essential component of an art project that I dreamed up, or do I need to purchase blueprints? Are object instructions even called blueprints?), plan to attend “3D Printing Primer: An Overview of the Options Available Out There” this Saturday morning.

PVHS Educator Robin Williams will conduct a demonstration seminar, introducing you to the technology in general, with emphasis on the machines and materials available at Nyespace — which you can use free of charge. He says, “The goal is to let people know what’s available at the Nyespace, and how they can use these tools to solve everyday problems. We want to highlight the way our resources can let them experiment with what is possible before making their own investment and just see how technology is changing what it means to create.”

Charli Bruce adds, “3D printing help is always available at Nyespace, with Robin or Nick or myself. We are really passionate about accessible creativity and education.”

The session runs from 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday. Contact Charli Bruce to R.S.V.P. at nyespace@nyecc.org or text 775-293-8514.

See you Saturday.

When you’re finished at the Nyespace session, swing over to Pahrump Moose Lodge 808 between the hours of 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Moose members and volunteers can use your help to fill birthday boxes for children of struggling families so that all Nevada children can celebrate their birthday in style. This is an America 250 Nevada project, hosted by Pahrump Moose Lodge 808, and supplied by MGM Resort International and Nevadavolunteers.org. You will walk through an assembly line of cake fixings, party supplies, toys and other goodies to fill each box with birthday delight, then secure the boxes and tape them shut with a form on top of each so that parents and others can know what is in their box without opening it. The team will build until they run out of the supplies. If you would like to donate children’s birthday party supplies as well, by all means, bring them along.

The Birthday Box assembly event runs from 1 to 4 p.m., and people of all ages can come by anytime in that time frame to volunteer on this festive assembly line. The Pahrump Moose Lodge 808 is located at 1100 Second St. Contact Shannon at shannonmoore625@yahoo.com with any questions.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 30

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Dean West brings his Waylon & Willie sound to Who’s Dunes starting at 5 p.m. Classic country and honky-tonk music. 900 NV-372. 775-253-1433.

■ Vocalist Daryll Borges performs a variety of genres on guitar at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4-6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ The Rastelli Circus Spectacular at Petrack Park begins at 6:30 p.m. in Field A. Tickets are $22.55 per adult, and $11.28 per child at www.rastellicircus.com. For more information, call 800-756-8048. 150 N. Highway 160.

■ Karaoke contest at the Wild Side Tavern beginning at 7 p.m. First, second, and third place winners (by audience applause) will receive $100, $50, and $25 respectively. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

■ Teen Night at Dry Creek Saloon begins at 8 p.m. Rules and code of conduct can be obtained at 1330 5th St. in advance, or call 775-505-5161 with questions. $10 admission. Alcohol, drugs, vapes, tobacco, and weapons are prohibited.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 31

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ “The 3D Printing Primer: an overview of the options available out there” with specific focus on tools available in Nyespace. Session runs from 9 to 11 a.m. Contact Charli Bruce to R.S.V.P. at nyespace@nyecc.org or text 775-293-8514. 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird around 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

■ Two Rastelli Circus Spectacular shows today at Petrack Park, Field A: 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $22.55 per adult, and $11.28 per child at www.rastellicircus.com. For more information, call 800-756-8048. 150 N. Highway 160.

■ Birthday Box Celebration at Pahrump Moose Lodge 808 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Assemble birthday party boxes for Nevada families in need. 1100 E. 2nd Street. 775-727-6577.

■ Rick Scanlan performs classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country—all from the ‘60s to now at Dry Creek Saloon from 4 to 7 p.m. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Stephanie Sanchez brings a high-energy performance to all genres, but her own personal brand of music is a mix of Southern and Classic rock. Listen to her perform attThe Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Danny Pillman & The Mission Men perform pure country music at The Hubb from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1

■ Sunday breakfast at the VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Free dance classes at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee; there are no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 2

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Dance Magic 808 ballroom dance classes at Bob Ruud Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration from 5 to 5:25 p.m. Annual membership fee of $10 required, plus $5 for the evening. Dances being taught are the International Rumba and the Waltz through February. Contact Lynn Nakamura at 808-372-2256 for more information. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 3

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Improv Night class and show every Tuesday at the Calvada Theater. Drop-in improv class from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by the show from 8 to 10 p.m. $10 per person. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Sign up and get updates at pahrumptheatre.org.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Adult Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 18 and older. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Homeschool community bowling event at 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Nugget Lanes. $5 cash per kid includes shoe rental and two games. Homeschooled students ages 2 to 18 are welcome. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 5

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

■ Free dance classes at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “A karaoke session is as effective as therapy, but much cheaper.” — Cathy Newman

FRIDAY

• Karaoke contest at Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

• Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

• Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

• Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

THURSDAY

• Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

■ The Pahrump Valley Jr. High and High School Rodeo will bring the McCullough Rodeo Arena alive February 6 through February 8. Students from across the state will compete in various rodeo events like cutting, barrel racing, and breakaway roping. Organized by the Pahrump Valley Rodeo Club, it’s a significant local event that relies on donations and sponsors, showcasing young talent in a competitive yet community-focused atmosphere. For more information or to sponsor, volunteer or donate, contact Buddy Krebs at 775-277-0064. Free admission. 150 N. Highway 160.

■ The annual ACORN Crab Fest will be held at NyE Communities Coalition on Saturday, February 7, with doors opening at 5 p.m., and the all-you-can-eat Dungeness Crab feast being served at 6 p.m. No tickets will be sold at the door. Crab Fest tickets are $100 per person; raffle tickets for the Hawaiian vacation are $75. Call 775-505-2272 or email info@acornv.com.

■ The Pahrump Hot Air Rally needs to be on your radar for Valentine’s Day weekend Friday, February 13 through Sunday, February 15. This 3-day festival will light up the mornings with spectacular hot air balloons, and cast the evenings aglow. It will all launch from Petrack Park. Check out https://pahrumprallyinthevalley.com/ for details about balloon rides, wedding ceremonies and vow renewals, live music, the car and motorcycle show, and the debut of the Taste of Pahrump Garden. Family-friendly, and free park admission.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com