Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Adult Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 18 and older. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Homeschool community bowling event at 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Nugget Lanes. $5 cash per kid includes shoe rental and two games. Homeschooled students ages 2 to 18 are welcome. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 5

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

■ Free dance classes at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “A karaoke session is as effective as therapy, but much cheaper.” — Cathy Newman

FRIDAY

■ Karaoke contest at Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

• Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

• Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

• Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

THURSDAY

• Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

■ The Pahrump Valley Jr. High and High School Rodeo will bring the McCullough Rodeo Arena alive February 6 through February 8. Students from across the state will compete in various rodeo events like cutting, barrel racing, and breakaway roping. Organized by the Pahrump Valley Rodeo Club, it’s a significant local event that relies on donations and sponsors, showcasing young talent in a competitive yet community-focused atmosphere. For more information or to sponsor, volunteer or donate, contact Buddy Krebs at 775-277-0064. Free admission. 150 N. Highway 160.

■ The annual ACORN Crab Fest will be held at NyE Communities Coalition on Saturday, February 7, with doors opening at 5 p.m., and the all-you-can-eat Dungeness Crab feast being served at 6 p.m. No tickets will be sold at the door. Crab Fest tickets are $100 per person; raffle tickets for the Hawaiian vacation are $75. Call 775-505-2272 or email info@acornv.com.

■ The Pahrump Hot Air Rally needs to be on your radar for Valentine’s Day weekend Friday, February 13 through Sunday, February 15. This 3-day festival will light up the mornings with spectacular hot air balloons, and cast the evenings aglow. It will all launch from Petrack Park. Check out https://pahrumprallyinthevalley.com/ for details about balloon rides, wedding ceremonies and vow renewals, live music, the car and motorcycle show, and the debut of the Taste of Pahrump Garden. Family-friendly, and free park admission.

