Upcoming Events and Area Happenings
What’s happening this week in Pahrump
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 4
■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.
■ Adult Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 18 and older. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.
■ Homeschool community bowling event at 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Nugget Lanes. $5 cash per kid includes shoe rental and two games. Homeschooled students ages 2 to 18 are welcome. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.
■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.
■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.
■ Line dance lessons at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.
■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 5
■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.
■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.
■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.
■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.
■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.
■ Free dance classes at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.
KARAOKE
Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “A karaoke session is as effective as therapy, but much cheaper.” — Cathy Newman
FRIDAY
■ Karaoke contest at Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.
■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.
SATURDAY
• Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.
• Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.
• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.
• Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.
SUNDAY
• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.
MONDAY
• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.
TUESDAY
• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave
• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.
• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.
WEDNESDAY
• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
• VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.
• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.
THURSDAY
• Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.
• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.
• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.
• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.
FUTURE PLANNING
■ The Pahrump Valley Jr. High and High School Rodeo will bring the McCullough Rodeo Arena alive February 6 through February 8. Students from across the state will compete in various rodeo events like cutting, barrel racing, and breakaway roping. Organized by the Pahrump Valley Rodeo Club, it’s a significant local event that relies on donations and sponsors, showcasing young talent in a competitive yet community-focused atmosphere. For more information or to sponsor, volunteer or donate, contact Buddy Krebs at 775-277-0064. Free admission. 150 N. Highway 160.
■ The annual ACORN Crab Fest will be held at NyE Communities Coalition on Saturday, February 7, with doors opening at 5 p.m., and the all-you-can-eat Dungeness Crab feast being served at 6 p.m. No tickets will be sold at the door. Crab Fest tickets are $100 per person; raffle tickets for the Hawaiian vacation are $75. Call 775-505-2272 or email info@acornv.com.
■ The Pahrump Hot Air Rally needs to be on your radar for Valentine’s Day weekend Friday, February 13 through Sunday, February 15. This 3-day festival will light up the mornings with spectacular hot air balloons, and cast the evenings aglow. It will all launch from Petrack Park. Check out https://pahrumprallyinthevalley.com/ for details about balloon rides, wedding ceremonies and vow renewals, live music, the car and motorcycle show, and the debut of the Taste of Pahrump Garden. Family-friendly, and free park admission.
Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com