Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

We’ve got Pahrump Valley Jr. High and High School rodeo, the ACORN crab fest, and the Big Game this weekend. It’s one of those February weekends where the whole town skips tax prep and weeding.

The Pahrump Valley Jr. High and High School Rodeo will bring the McCullough Rodeo Arena alive February 6 through February 8. Students from across the state will compete in various rodeo events like cutting, barrel racing, and breakaway roping. Organized by the Pahrump Valley Rodeo Club, it’s a significant local event that relies on donations and sponsors, showcasing young talent in a competitive yet community-focused atmosphere. For more information or to sponsor, volunteer or donate, contact Buddy Krebs at 775-277-0064. Free admission. 150 N. Highway 160.

The annual ACORN Crab Fest will be held at Nye Communities Coalition on Saturday, with doors opening at 5 p.m., and the all-you-can-eat Dungeness Crab feast being served at 6 p.m. No tickets will be sold at the door. Crab Fest tickets are $100 per person; raffle tickets for the Hawaiian vacation are $75. Call 775-505-2272 or email info@acornv.com.

Football. Super Bowl LX is this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The Seattle Seahawks square off against the New England Patriots in this contest for the NFL Championship. You can watch the Big Game at home, at a friend’s house, or at practically any bar or casino in Pahrump. Low Side Cigar Lounge will have a taco bar available, and they invite you to bring your favorite potluck side. Dry Creek Saloon is hosting a chili cook-off, with prizes at half-time. There are a number of options here in P-Town. If you’re careful which delicious snack recipes you choose to make from the variety of ideas online, you may become the designated Big Game party guest (or host!) every year.

Columnist’s pick for this romantic time of year: “A Sweetheart Ride for Your Valentine” at Nevada Sundance Ranch. It’s a one-hour trail ride on horses for the two of you, a campfire, hot dogs to roast, and marshmallows. Choose your date: February 11, 12, 13, 14, or 15. Choose your time: 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. Call 775-990-9137 for reservations. 5285 S. Plantation St. I’m going to lead my valentine of 26 years with, “Hot dogs, Honey. Are you with me?”

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6

■ Tamalyn Taylor, M.S., conducts Qigong (pronounced “Chee Gong”) exercise class at Great Basin College every Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. R.S.V.P. with Tamalyn at tamalyn@nyecc.org or call her at 775-727-9970 ext. 241 so she’ll have a good idea about the number of people attending. 551 E. Calvada Blvd., room #107. Free admission; no charge to participate.

■ The Pahrump Valley Jr. High and High School Rodeo begins at the McCullough Rodeo Arena at noon. For more information or to sponsor, volunteer or donate, contact Buddy Krebs at 775-277-0064. Free admission. 150 N. Highway 160.

■ Writing Hour at Great Basin College from 3 to 4 p.m. Write whatever you want, with no pressure, no grades. Fiction, non-fiction, homework, journaling – it’s all welcome. Free snacks to keep those creative juices flowing. 551 East Calvada Blvd. 775-327-5210.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Karaoke KJ, singer, musician Jerry Park starts at 5 p.m. at Who’s Dunes. 900 NV-372. 775-751-1310.

■ Wire-wrapped jewelry class led by Catherine Miller at Great Basin College. The project is a particularly intricate crystal and copper pendant which would be suitable for Valentine’s Day gifting, or keeping for yourself! $62 per person. The class is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register by calling 775-327-5300, or use this link: https://www.campusce.net/gbcnv/Course/Course.aspx?c=4046 551 East Calvada Blvd.

■ Lynn Peterson sings jazz, swing and blues at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ First Fridays at Artesian Cellars, to benefit the Pahrump Theatre Company. Music to be determined, raffle tickets, vendors, food. Event begins at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160, 775-600-7144.

■ Kent & Company returns to the Pahrump Nugget, performing the hottest hits of the ‘80s and ‘90s country and rock. 7 to 10 p.m. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Teen Night at Dry Creek Saloon begins at 8 p.m. Rules and code of conduct can be obtained at 1330 5th Street in advance, or call 775-505-5161 with questions. $10 admission. Alcohol, drugs, vapes, tobacco, and weapons are prohibited.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 7

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ The Pahrump Valley Jr. High and High School Rodeo begins at the McCullough Rodeo Arena at 9 a.m. For more information or to sponsor, volunteer or donate, contact Buddy Krebs at 775-277-0064. Free admission. 150 N. Highway 160.

■ A free Kids Workshop is scheduled at Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a penguin mailbox. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N Hwy 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ Cornhole Tournament at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 1 p.m. Prize for top two teams; the 55+ team, and the 54 and under team. $8 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Paint “The Love Truck” with Cocktails & Canvas at the Pahrump Senior Center from 1 to 4 p.m. $25 includes all supplies; just bring your favorite drink. Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to R.S.V.P. 1370 W. Basin.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird around 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

■ Doors open at 5 p.m. for the annual ACORN Crab Fest at NyE Communities Coalition. The all-you-can-eat Dungeness Crab feast will be served at 6 p.m. No tickets will be sold at the door. Crab Fest tickets are $100 per person; raffle tickets for the Hawaiian vacation are $75. Call 775-505-2272 or email info@acornv.com. 551 E. Calvada Blvd.

■ Dean West brings his Waylon & Willie sound to the Wine Down Nevada beginning at 6 p.m. Reservations suggested. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon & Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 NV-160. 775-600-7144.

■ The Nifty Nickels perform high-energy oldies at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8

■ The Pahrump Valley Jr. High and High School Rodeo begins at McCullough Rodeo Arena at 8 a.m. For more information or to sponsor, volunteer or donate, contact Buddy Krebs at 775-277-0064. Free admission. 150 N. Highway 160.

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Watch the big game beginning at 3:30 p.m. at your favorite watering hole, including Who’s Dunes, Dry Creek Saloon, The Hubb, Wild Side Tavern, VFW Post #10054, Low Side Cigar Lounge, Pahrump Nugget Sportsbook, and Mountain Springs Saloon.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee; there are no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 9

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Tamalyn Taylor, M.S., conducts gentle yoga class at NyE Communities Coalition every Monday. Yoga basics for newcomers is held from 10 to 10:50 a.m., and yoga for beginners or intermediate level happens from 11 a.m. to noon. R.S.V.P. with Tamalyn at tamalyn@nyecc.org or call her at 775-727-9970 ext. 241 so she’ll have a good idea about the number of people attending. 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room #19. Free admission; no charge to participate.

■ Dance Magic 808 ballroom dance classes at Bob Ruud Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration from 5 to 5:25 p.m. Annual membership fee of $10 required, plus $5 for the evening. Dances being taught are the International Rumba and the Waltz through February. Contact Lynn Nakamura at 808-372-2256 for more information. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 10

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Improv Night class and show every Tuesday at the Calvada Theater. Drop-in improv class from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by the show from 8 to 10 p.m. $10 per person. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #1. Sign up and get updates at pahrumptheatre.org.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Writing Hour at Great Basin College from 3 to 4 p.m. Write whatever you want, with no pressure, no grades. Fiction, non-fiction, homework, journaling – it’s all welcome. Free snacks to keep those creative juices flowing. 551 East Calvada Blvd. 775-327-5210.

■ “A Sweetheart Ride for Your Valentine” at Nevada Sundance Ranch is a 1-hour trail ride on horses for the two of you, a campfire, hot dogs to roast, and marshmallows. Choose your time: 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. Call 775-990-9137 for reservations. 5285 S. Plantation St.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ “A Sweetheart Ride for Your Valentine” at Nevada Sundance Ranch is a 1-hour trail ride on horses for the two of you, a campfire, hot dogs to roast, and marshmallows. Choose your time: 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. Call 775-990-9137 for reservations. 5285 S. Plantation St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “First of all, I love singing. I mean, I get out of bed and I sing. I can’t help it.” —Tom Jones

FRIDAY

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

• Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

• Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

• Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

THURSDAY

• Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

■ The Pahrump Hot Air Rally happens this Valentine’s Day weekend Friday, February 13 through Sunday, February 15. This 3-day festival will light up the mornings with spectacular hot air balloons, and cast the evenings aglow. It will all launch from Petrack Park. Check out https://pahrumprallyinthevalley.com/ for details about balloon rides, wedding ceremonies and vow renewals, live music, the car and motorcycle show, and the debut of the Taste of Pahrump Garden. Family-friendly, and free park admission.

■ Who’s Dunes has a night of love, music, mystery, food and fun planned at their “Valentine’s Day Masquerade and Mystery Ball” Saturday, February 14 at 7 p.m. 900 NV-372. 775-751-1310.

■ Southern Nye County Search and Rescue has coordinated one of the FUN bowling tournaments (9-pin no tap) for February 15 at 10 a.m. at Pahrump Nugget Lanes. $20 for 3 games and shoes. Sign up your 5-person team or come as a single. Raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing. The first 300 perfect game receives a prize. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500. Get out next Sunday and support SAR.

