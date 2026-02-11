62°F
Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The Pahrump Hot Air Rally this weekend will light up the mornings with spectacular hot air ball ...
The Pahrump Hot Air Rally this weekend will light up the mornings with spectacular hot air balloons and cast the evenings aglow. (Pahrump Valley Times file)
By Faye Burdzinski
February 11, 2026 - 4:10 am
 

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Writing Hour at Great Basin College from 3 to 4 p.m. Write whatever you want, with no pressure, no grades. Fiction, non-fiction, homework, journaling – it’s all welcome. Free snacks to keep those creative juices flowing. 551 East Calvada Blvd. 775-327-5210.

“A Sweetheart Ride for Your Valentine” at Nevada Sundance Ranch is a 1-hour trail ride on horses for the two of you, a campfire, hot dogs to roast, and marshmallows. Choose your time: 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. Call 775-990-9137 for reservations. 5285 S. Plantation St.

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

“A Sweetheart Ride for Your Valentine” at Nevada Sundance Ranch is a 1-hour trail ride on horses for the two of you, a campfire, hot dogs to roast, and marshmallows. Choose your time: 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. Call 775-990-9137 for reservations. 5285 S. Plantation St.

Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “First of all, I love singing. I mean, I get out of bed and I sing. I can’t help it.” —Tom Jones

FRIDAY

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

THURSDAY

Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Pahrump Hot Air Rally happens this Valentine’s Day weekend Friday, February 13 through Sunday, February 15. This 3-day festival will light up the mornings with spectacular hot air balloons, and cast the evenings aglow. It will all launch from Petrack Park. Check out https://pahrumprallyinthevalley.com/ for details about balloon rides, wedding ceremonies and vow renewals, live music, the car and motorcycle show, and the debut of the Taste of Pahrump Garden. Family-friendly, and free park admission.

Who’s Dunes has a night of love, music, mystery, food and fun planned at their “Valentine’s Day Masquerade and Mystery Ball” Saturday, February 14 at 7 p.m. 900 NV-372. 775-751-1310.

Southern Nye County Search and Rescue has coordinated one of the FUN bowling tournaments (9-pin no tap) for February 15 at 10 a.m. at Pahrump Nugget Lanes. $20 for 3 games and shoes. Sign up your 5-person team or come as a single. Raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing. The first 300 perfect game receives a prize. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500. Get out next Sunday and support SAR.

Email events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

