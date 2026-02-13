Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The Pahrump Hot Air Balloon Rally is a family-friendly event, with free park admission, spanning Friday through Sunday, this Valentine's Day weekend. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Know what Lynn Peterson revealed to the Pahrump Valley Times? “My favorite thing about Pahrump audiences is when they get up and dance or sing along to a favorite song. It's the participation and camaraderie they share with me.” This gifted vocalist sings jazz, swing and blues at Artesian Cellars this Valentine’s Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. (Printed with permission of Lynn Peterson)

The Pahrump Hot Air Balloon Rally is a family-friendly event, with free park admission, spanning Friday through Sunday, this Valentine's Day weekend. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Pahrump Hot Air Balloon Rally is the place to be, and be seen, this Valentine’s Day weekend. This 3-day festival will feature a mass hot air balloon ascension each morning at 7 a.m. and cast the Friday and Saturday evenings aglow at 6:30 p.m. The live music and magic show performances on the park stage Friday through Sunday are orchestrated to please crowds, featuring local bands and Red White and Blue, the “Ultimate Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band” at 5 p.m. on Saturday. All festivities will launch from Petrack Park. Consult pahrumprallyinthevalley.com for details about balloon rides, wedding ceremonies and vow renewals, live music, the Lovers Lane Car and Motorcycle Show, the Buckle Up Buttercup bull riding competition, and the debut of the Taste of Pahrump Garden. This is a family-friendly event, with free park admission.

Who’s Dunes has a night of love, music, mystery, karaoke, food and fun planned at their “Valentine’s Day Masquerade and Mystery Ball” this Saturday at 7 p.m. 900 NV-372. 775-751-1310.

Southern Nye County Search and Rescue has coordinated one of those really fun bowling tournaments (9-pin no tap, where dream scores come true!) for Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Pahrump Nugget lanes. $20 pays for three games and shoe rental. Sign up your five-person team, or come as a single. Raffle prizes can be won, as can a 50/50 drawing. The first 300 “perfect” game receives a prize. 681S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500. Get over to the Pahrump Nugget lanes to support Nye County’s Search and Rescue. SAR has our backs when we desperately need them.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13

■ Petrack Park opens at 6 a.m. for spectators to come watch the hot air balloon pilots prep for their 7 a.m. mass ascension. Check out pahrumprallyinthevalley.com for the day’s full event lineup. 150 N. Highway 160.

■ Tamalyn Taylor, M.S., conducts Qigong (pronounced “Chee Gong”) exercise class at Great Basin College every Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. R.S.V.P. with Tamalyn at tamalyn@nyecc.org or call her at 775-727-9970, ext. 241 so she’ll have a good idea about the number of people attending. 551 E. Calvada Blvd., room #107. Free admission; no charge to participate.

■ Writing Hour at Great Basin College from 3 to 4 p.m. Write whatever you want, with no pressure, no grades. Fiction, non-fiction, homework, journaling – it’s all welcome. Free snacks to keep those creative juices flowing. 551 East Calvada Blvd. 775-327-5210.

■ “A Sweetheart Ride for Your Valentine” at Nevada Sundance Ranch is a one-hour trail ride on horses for the two of you, a campfire, hot dogs to roast, and marshmallows. Choose your time: 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. Call 775-990-9137 for reservations. $275 for two. 5285 S. Plantation St.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Dean West brings his Waylon & Willie sound to Who’s Dunes at 5 p.m. 900 NV-372. 775-751-1310.

■ Adults only craft night at Nyespace from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Drop in anytime, and throw it back to the 90s by making a pony bead animal keychain, or freestyle your own creation. Materials provided, sober event, zero experience required. Suggested donation is $5 to support the space, but cost is free. 1020 E. Wilson Rd., Room #20.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4-6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ An evening of fiddle music with Lindsey Boyajian at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Pahrump Hot Air Balloon Rally in the Valley balloon glow begins at 6:30 p.m. Check out pahrumprallyinthevalley.com for the day’s full event lineup. Festival wraps up at 8 p.m. 150 N. Highway 160.

■ Teen Night at Dry Creek Saloon begins at 8 p.m. Rules and code of conduct can be obtained at 1330 5th Street in advance or call 775-505-5161 with questions. $10 admission. Alcohol, drugs, vapes, tobacco, and weapons are prohibited.

■ Danny Pillman and The Mission Men perform pure country music at the Wild Side Tavern beginning at 7 p.m. Line dancing to live music, and the “Best Cowgirl wins a shot” contest, as judged by the band’s expert opinion about the liveliest dancing and cowgirl gear. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14

■ Petrack Park opens at 6 a.m. for spectators to come watch the hot air balloon pilots prep for their 7 a.m. mass ascension. Check out pahrumprallyinthevalley.com for the day’s full event lineup.150 N. Highway 160.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ Watch horseshoe pitching at Petrack Park as the Southern Nevada Horsehoe Pitching Series (SNHPS) convenes for their first doubles tournament of the year at 11 a.m. Entry fee is $20 per person. Sign up onsite ahead of start time to participate. 150 N. Highway 160.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird around 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

■ Red White and Blue, “the Ultimate Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band” performs at Rally in the Valley at Petrack Park beginning at 5 p.m. 150 N. Highway 160.

■ Pianist Geordi Gudyka Walston performs rock, jazz, blues, show tunes, and classical standards on the piano at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Valentine’s Day Dinner at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. Music performed live by Lynn Peterson. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Pahrump Hot Air Balloon Rally in the Valley balloon glow begins at 6:30 p.m. Check out pahrumprallyinthevalley.com for the day’s full event lineup. Festival wraps up at 8 pm.150 N. Highway 160.

■ Who’s Dunes “Valentine’s Day Masquerade and Mystery Ball” starts at 7 p.m. 900 NV-372. 775-751-1310.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular rock and country at The Hubb from 8 p.m. to midnight. Listen to covers of Little Big Town, Eagles, Wild Cherry, Huey Lewis, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, and more.3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15

■ Petrack Park opens at 6 a.m. for spectators to come watch the hot air balloon pilots prep for their 7 a.m. mass ascension. Check out pahrumprallyinthevalley.com for the day’s full event lineup. Festival wraps up at 5 p.m. 150 N. Highway 160.

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Southern Nye County Search and Rescue fundraising bowling 9-pin No Tap tournament at 10 a.m. at Pahrump Nugget Lanes. No reservations; registration is first come, first served beginning at 9:30 a.m. Cost is $20 for three games and shoe rental. Sign up your five-person team, or come as a single. Raffle prizes can be won, as can a 50/50 drawing. The first 300 perfect game receives a prize. 681 NV-160. 775-751-6500.

■ Avenue B band performs classic rock, country blues, sweet soul, and a variety of popular favorites at Mountain Springs Saloon from noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Dry Creek Saloon from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Tamalyn Taylor, M.S., conducts gentle yoga class at NyE Communities Coalition every Monday. Yoga basics for newcomers is held from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m., and yoga for beginners or intermediate level happens from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. R.S.V.P. with Tamalyn at tamalyn@nyecc.org or call her at 775-727-9970 x 241 so she’ll have a good idea about the number of people attending. 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room #19. Free admission; no charge to participate.

■ Dance Magic 808 ballroom dance classes at Bob Ruud Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration from 5 to 5:25 p.m. Annual membership fee of $10 required, plus $5 for the evening. Dances being taught are the International Rumba and the Waltz through February. Contact Lynn Nakamura at 808-372-2256 for more information. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17

■ Basic beginner computer class at the Pahrump Community Library. Learn how to use the mouse and keyboard, set up an email account, send or forward an email, and more. Feel free to bring your own laptop. Classes meet on the third Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Tumbleweed Tales poetry roundtable reading and discussion group meets from 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Pahrump Valley Museum. Interested parties can call Judy at 775-537-5859. 401 E. Basin.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at Elks Lodge #2796, and the public is welcome. Form teams of four to six players and answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Valentine’s Trivia night at the Wine Down begins at 6 p.m. Bring your partner, your best friend, or your favorite trivia teammates for a night of love-themed laughs and friendly competition on topics ranging from iconic rom-coms to unforgettable duos, love songs, and pop-culture love stories. 21+ only, and $5 per person. Reservations recommended. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite #8. 775-307-9463.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Homeschool community bowling event at 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Nugget Lanes. $5 cash per kid includes shoe rental and two games. Homeschooled students ages 2 to 18 are welcome. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Youth Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 17 and younger. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Writing Hour at Great Basin College from 3 to 4 p.m. Write whatever you want, with no pressure, no grades. Fiction, non-fiction, homework, journaling – it’s all welcome. Free snacks to keep those creative juices flowing. 551 East Calvada Blvd. 775-327-5210.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

^

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Singing is like a celebration of oxygen.” — Bjork

FRIDAY

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

• Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin.

• Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

• Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

• The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

THURSDAY

• Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

• The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

• Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

• Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

FUTURE PLANNING

Have you purchased your theater tickets yet for “R.U.R.,” performed by the Pahrump Theatre Company? They’re likely to sell out fast. “R.U.R. (Rossum’s Universal Robots)” is a bold sci-fi play that introduced the word “robot” to the world. Written in the 1920s but feeling shockingly modern, the story explores automation, free will, labor, and what it really means to be human. Adults $15, seniors and veterans $10, kids under 18 $5. Run time approximately 90 minutes. Multiple dates and times beginning February 20 through March 1 at Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. Advance seating available through pahrumptheatre.org

Email events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com