Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

For bingo lovers, Our Lady of the Valley, located at 781 E. Gamebird Rd, holds bingo on Wednesdays and the Elks Lodge, 2220 E. Basin Ave. hosts a bingo session on Thursdays. (Getty Images)
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times
February 18, 2026 - 4:13 am
 
Updated February 18, 2026 - 5:47 am

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Homeschool community bowling event at 1 p.m. at the Pahrump Nugget Lanes. $5 cash per kid includes shoe rental and two games. Homeschooled students ages 2 to 18 are welcome. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

Youth Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 17 and younger. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Writing Hour at Great Basin College from 3 to 4 p.m. Write whatever you want, with no pressure, no grades. Fiction, non-fiction, homework, journaling – it’s all welcome. Free snacks to keep those creative juices flowing. 551 East Calvada Blvd. 775-327-5210.

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Singing is like a celebration of oxygen.” — Bjork

FRIDAY

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin.

Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

THURSDAY

Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

Have you purchased your theater tickets yet for “R.U.R.,” performed by the Pahrump Theatre Company? They’re likely to sell out fast. “R.U.R. (Rossum’s Universal Robots)” is a bold sci-fi play that introduced the word “robot” to the world. Written in the 1920s but feeling shockingly modern, the story explores automation, free will, labor, and what it really means to be human. Adults $15, seniors and veterans $10, kids under 18 $5. Run time approximately 90 minutes. Multiple dates and times beginning February 20 through March 1 at Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. Advance seating available through pahrumptheatre.org

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

