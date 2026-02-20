Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Admission is free to the Pahrump Chili Cook-Off Festival on March 20 through 22 where there will be live music, a car and motorcycle show, a dog fashion show, carnival rides, and, of course, chili tasting. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Add this tranquil painted scene to your living space, with the added flourish of your signature in the corner! Simply bring your favorite beverage Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. to Desert Greens, 350 W. Wilson.; Cocktails & Canvas will provide all guidance, supplies, and materials for you to paint these waterlilies in the style of Monet. $25 per artist – all ages and experience levels welcome. Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. (Laurie McCaslin/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Soar to beautiful heights in 2026 like those colorful hot air balloons we all enjoyed last weekend. Enrich yourself with community theater attendance, community library exploration, and intellectual discussion opportunities, which abound in Pahrump.

The Pahrump Theatre Company performs their 90-minute interpretation of the sci-fi drama “R.U.R. Rossum’s Universal Robots” beginning this weekend at the Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. Karel Capek’s play written in 1920 is a bold story exploring automation, free will, labor, and what it really means to be human. Adults $15, seniors and Veterans $10, kids under eighteen $5. Advance seating available through pahrumptheatre.org for Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.m. Performances are scheduled for next weekend as well.

“Take Your Child to the Library Day” is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Stop in for a visit to enjoy games, activities, crafts, refreshments, and story time with children’s book author Althea P. Jones. Therapy dogs will be there, waiting for your child to sit and read their favorite book to an attentive, calm pooch. This “Tales with Pebbles” therapy dog activity is offered frequently throughout each month. Get your free library card, and explore all the wonders that your local library has to offer you, and your family. 701 East St.

The “Banned Book Book Club” meets at Black Cow Coffee House on the last Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. Coordinator Kelly Green explains that “each month, we read a different banned or challenged book and come together for meaningful, respectful discussion.” The book club welcomes everyone. This Wednesday they’re finishing up “1984” by George Orwell, and in March, discussion will be centered around “Nineteen Minutes” by Jodi Picoult. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd.

Find healthy brain food at the first Lenten Fish Fry of the season this Friday evening. Lenten Fish Fry is back for the next six Fridays at Our Lady of the Valley. Dine in the parish hall or take your meal home from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Meal selections include fried fish, baked fish, fish tacos, French fries, and clam chowder. Beer and wine are also available. 781 E. Gamebird Rd.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20

■ Tamalyn Taylor, M.S., conducts Qigong (pronounced “Chee Gong”) exercise class at Great Basin College every Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. R.S.V.P. with Tamalyn at tamalyn@nyecc.org or call her at 775-727-9970 x 241 so she’ll have a good idea about the number of people attending. 551 E. Calvada Blvd., room #107. Free admission; no charge to participate.

■ Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Dine in or take out. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Karaoke KJ, singer, musician Jerry Park starts at 5 p.m. at Who’s Dunes. 900 NV-372. 775-751-1310.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Artesian Cellars from 6 to 9 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ The curtain opens on “R.U.R. Rossum’s Universal Robots” at 7 p.m. at the Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. Adults $15, seniors and Veterans $10, kids under 18 $5. Advance seating available through pahrumptheatre.org

■ No Apologies band hits the Nugget Sports Book stage at 7 p.m. for a high-energy, crowd-pleasing mix of live music from the 1950s to today across all genres—rock, country, pop, dance, and more. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Teen Night at Dry Creek Saloon begins at 8 p.m. Due to the weather, it will be inside only this Friday; capacity is limited to 72. Rules and code of conduct can be obtained at 1330 5th Street in advance or call 775-505-5161 with questions. $10 admission. Alcohol, drugs, vapes, tobacco, and weapons are prohibited.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise performs popular country and rock at Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. They deliver a crowd pleasing blend of classic and modern hits—from George Strait, Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton, to Brooks & Dunn and more. Their energetic performances span honky tonk anthems, and rock influenced country tunes. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-877-5068.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ “Take Your Child to the Library Day” from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Games, activities, crafts, refreshments, story time with author Althea P. Jones – and Tales with Pebbles! Read a book to a therapy dog. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Silver State Horseshoes conducts a Blind Draw Doubles tournament at The Hubb. Everyone welcome, all ages. Members $10, non-members $20. Ringer jackpot $50. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ The Shoshone Museum presents “Ghost Town Living with Brent Underwood” the story of Cerro Gordo. Program begins at 1 p.m. The presentation outlining mining for purpose and chasing dreams at the edge of Death Valley will be conducted at the outdoor stage at the Crowbar Cafe and Saloon. Free admission; donations graciously accepted. 118 Hwy. 127, Shoshone, Calif., thirty minutes from Pahrump. 760-852-4524.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Vocalist Daryll Borges performs a variety of genres on guitar at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company performance of “R.U.R. Rossum’s Universal Robots” at 7 p.m. at the Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. Adults $15, seniors and Veterans $10, kids under 18 $5. Advance seating available through https://pahrumptheatre.org/

■ Danny Pillman & The Mission Men perform pure country music at The Hubb from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22

■ Sunday breakfast at the VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite you to their monthly Meet Greet and Eat event. This month, the venue is Mountain Falls Grill Room from 9 to 10:30 a.m. 5001 Clubhouse Drive.

■ Youth Rider OHV Experience from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Youth riders are invited to learn, practice, or simply enjoy a day on the track at the Pahrump OHV Park with small bikes, electric bikes, and quads (typically under 125cc). From Highway 160, take Dandelion St., then turn right onto Ironwood Avenue and follow to the end where you’ll see a parking lot full of helmets, bikes, and a whole lot of happy kids. No-cost riding for youth! Helmets required, plus a Nevada OHV sticker ($20 per year fee). They’ll help if you don’t have a sticker yet, and provide youth with a “One Time Hall Pass” to ride. Volunteers are needed to help flag, guide, or cheer on the next generation of riders. Sign up to volunteer at the park or email Brad Harris at Brad@associatedtelecom.com.

■ Paint “Monet Waterlilies” with Cocktails & Canvas at Desert Greens beginning at 1 p.m. $25 cash or check; pay when you arrive. Call, text, or message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot. 350 W. Wilson, between Blagg and Lola.

■ Mesquite Café Blues Band, an energetic rock, country and Blues duo, performs at The Hubb from 3 to 7 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company performance of “R.U.R. Rossum’s Universal Robots” at 4 p.m. at the Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. Adults $15, seniors and Veterans $10, kids under 18 $5. Advance seating available through https://pahrumptheatre.org/

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee; there are no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Tamalyn Taylor, M.S., conducts gentle yoga class at NyE Communities Coalition every Monday. Yoga basics for newcomers is held from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m., and yoga for beginners or intermediate level happens from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. R.S.V.P. with Tamalyn at tamalyn@nyecc.org or call her at 775-727-9970 x 241 so she’ll have a good idea about the number of people attending. 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room #19. Free admission; no charge to participate.

■ Favorite Author Book Club meets from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Library. This month the group is discussing any book by Mary Higgins Clark. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Shine & Show classic car meet at the Pahrump VFW Post #10054 at 2 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Dance Magic 808 ballroom dance classes at Bob Ruud Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration from 5 to 5:25 p.m. Annual membership fee of $10 required, plus $5 for the evening. Dances being taught are the International Rumba and the Waltz through February. Contact Lynn Nakamura at 808-372-2256 for more information. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 24

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

■ The Banned Book Book Club meets at Black Cow Coffee House on the last Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. This month they’re finishing up “1984” by George Orwell, and in March, discussion will be centered around “Nineteen Minutes” by Jodi Picoult. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “In karaoke, you don’t choose the song; the song chooses you.” — Aisling Bea

FRIDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

EAA Chapter 1160 will have fundraisers this spring at 1061 Interceptor at the Calvada Airpark, not only to raise funds for the Young Eagles rallies but also to purchase a flight simulator to teach interested teenagers how to fly an airplane. The first event is a yard sale scheduled for February 27 and 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pancake breakfasts are also on the schedule for April 11 and May 16. “During this time period, we will be selling raffle tickets for two guns. The tickets are $10 each, and the drawing will take place on May 16 at 10:15 a.m.” says Glenna Wagner. For more information, please call Larry at 702-499-8229.

Wrecking Ball Entertainment has more fun in store for Pahrump with the Pahrump Chili Cook-Off Festival March 20 through 22 at Petrack Park. There will be live music, a car and motorcycle show, a dog fashion show (woof!), carnival rides, and, of course, chili tasting. Admission is free; the experience promises to be a culinary imperative.

