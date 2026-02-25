Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The Pahrump Chili Cook-Off Festival will take place at Petrack Park March 20-22. There will be live music, a car and motorcycle show, a dog fashion show, carnival rides, and, of course, chili tasting. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

■ The Banned Book Book Club meets at Black Cow Coffee House on the last Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. This month they’re finishing up “1984” by George Orwell, and in March, discussion will be centered around “Nineteen Minutes” by Jodi Picoult. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30pm. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “In karaoke, you don’t choose the song; the song chooses you.” — Aisling Bea

FRIDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

EAA Chapter 1160 will have fundraisers this spring at 1061 Interceptor at the Calvada Airpark, not only to raise funds for the Young Eagles rallies but also to purchase a flight simulator to teach interested teenagers how to fly an airplane. The first event is a yard sale scheduled for February 27 and 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pancake breakfasts are also on the schedule for April 11 and May 16. “During this time period, we will be selling raffle tickets for two guns. The tickets are $10 each, and the drawing will take place on May 16 at 10:15 a.m.” says Glenna Wagner. For more information, please call Larry at 702-499-8229.

Wrecking Ball Entertainment has more fun in store for Pahrump with the Pahrump Chili Cook-Off Festival March 20 through 22 at Petrack Park. There will be live music, a car and motorcycle show, a dog fashion show (woof!), carnival rides, and, of course, chili tasting. Admission is free; the experience promises to be a culinary imperative.

