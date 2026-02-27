Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

An intense scene from “R.U.R. Rossum’s Universal Robots,” is returning for its final weekend to the Calvada Theater. Left to right: James Phoenix, Philip Bovee, Pearl Seeback. Eric Coleman is collapsed on the couch. (Oliver Jones/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Which petting zoo species will react the craziest to a hot air balloon launch: the alpacas, the ostriches, the donkeys, or the busy baby piglets? Find out Saturday at Nature Health Farms 5th Annual Special Event at 351 Bunarch Road between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be food and drinks for purchase, and the live music of Incognito band performing classic rock, R&B, and country. Admission fees support the farm, and raffle tickets for a ride in one of those thrilling hot air balloons will also be available.

The Pahrump Theatre Company presents their final weekend of the sci-fi drama “R.U.R. Rossum’s Universal Robots” at the Calvada Theater. Karel Capek’s play written in 1920 is a bold story exploring automation, free will, labor, and what it really means to be human.

Director Oliver Jones told the PV Times, “For a play written 100 years ago, it is eerily present. I don’t know if this play helped shape the future or predicted it, but the present is very close to what happens in this play.”

Philip Bovee agreed, saying, “You might be surprised how relevant a play written 100 years ago can be. We hope you will check out our show.” Advance seating is available through pahrumptheatre.org for Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.m.

“Imagine what your life would be like if you could speak with more confidence than 95% of the general population?” Joseph VanderStel, founder of Present With Confidence, poses this rather powerful rhetorical question. He is hosting a free public speaking workshop this Saturday at the Pahrump Community Library from 1 to 3:30 p.m. to help local residents overcome stage fright, speak with confidence, and improve their communication skills. “This workshop is all about building self-belief and practical skills in a supportive, fun environment.” All activities are optional; you choose how much or how little you participate. Participants are encouraged to reserve their spot in advance at www.presentwithconfidence.com/free-events. Adults only, please, aged 18+.

EAA Chapter #1160 will have fundraisers this spring at 1061 Interceptor at the Calvada Airpark, not only to raise funds for the Young Eagles Rallies but also to purchase a flight simulator to teach interested teenagers how to fly an airplane. The first event is a yard sale scheduled for this Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pancake breakfasts are also on the calendar for April 11 and May 16. “During this time period, we will be selling raffle tickets for two guns. The tickets are $10 each, and the drawing will take place on May 16 at 10:15 a.m.” says Glenna Wagner. For more information, please call Larry at 702-499-8229.

Ms. Senior Golden Years U.S.A. is inviting all fabulous senior women who have reached the golden age of 60 to step into the spotlight as a contestant in the upcoming pageant, to be held at the Saddle West in June. For more information please contact Teri at 775-764-0006.

There you have it. Pahrump has the potential to speak with more confidence than 95% of the country, discussing the impact of robotics over the century, and our contributions to teaching teens basic aviation skills. We will have crucial observations on exotic farm animal behavior in the presence of propane fueled transportation launches to talk about as well. Oh, and by the way, we do have the classiest senior women around. They all landed here, in rural Pahrump.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27

■ EAA Chapter 1160 yard sale at 1061 Interceptor at the Calvada Airpark from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Raffle tickets will be on sale for two guns at $10 each, with the drawing to take place on May 16 at 10:15 a.m. For more information, please call Larry at 702-499-8229.

■ Tamalyn Taylor, M.S., conducts Qigong (pronounced “Chee Gong”) exercise class at Great Basin College every Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. R.S.V.P. with Tamalyn at tamalyn@nyecc.org or call her at 775-727-9970 x 241 so she’ll have a good idea about the number of people attending. 551 E. Calvada Blvd., room #107. Free admission; no charge to participate.

■ Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Dine in or take out. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Dean West brings his Waylon & Willie sound to at Who’s Dunes at 5 p.m. 900 NV-372. 775-751-1310.

■ Cirque Legacy presents “Circus of Alice” on the grounds of the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant. Two shows available: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Adults $10 - $35, children $10 - $20. Purchase tickets in advance at www.legacycirque.com. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4-6 people and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Rick Scanlan performs at Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company presents “R.U.R. Rossum’s Universal Robots” at 7 p.m. at the Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. Adults $15, seniors and Veterans $10, kids under 18 $5. Advance seating available through pahrumptheatre.org.

■ Teen Night at Dry Creek Saloon begins at 8 p.m. Ages 13-18 welcome; 19 and 20-year-olds chaperoning a sibling will also be allowed entry. Rules and code of conduct can be obtained at 1330 5th Street in advance or call 775-505-5161 with questions. $10 admission. Alcohol, drugs, vapes, tobacco, and weapons are prohibited.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ EAA Chapter 1160 yard sale at 1061 Interceptor at the Calvada Airpark from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Raffle tickets will be on sale for two guns at $10 each, with the drawing to take place on May 16 at 10:15 a.m. For more information, please call Larry at 702-499-8229.

■ Special event at Nature Health Farms petting zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In celebration of Alex D’Jon’s birthday, there will be entertaining enhancements in the form of a bounce house, karaoke and live music by Incognito, and a hot air balloon launch. $20 per adult; $10 for seniors and kids aged 3 – 11. children under 2 are free. 351 Bunarch Road. 775-764-9880.

■ The National Horseshoe Pitching Association will be conducting the “Winter Classic” tournament at Petrack Park in the sand courts. Sign in by 10 a.m. Call Don Brown with any questions: 702-596-3512. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ “Present With Confidence” public speaking workshop hosted by Joseph VanderStel at the Pahrump Community Library from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Free admission; pre-registration at www.presentwithconfidence.com/free-events is recommended. 18 and older. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Cirque Legacy presents “Circus of Alice” on the grounds of the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant. Three shows available: 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Adults $10 - $35, children $10 - $20. Purchase tickets in advance at www.legacycirque.com. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

■ Chamber Door vocal duo blends pop energy with guitar and vocals to perform a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon & Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Stephanie Sanchez brings a high-energy performance to all genres, but her own personal brand of music is a mix of southern and classic rock. Listen to her perform at Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company performance of “R.U.R. Rossum’s Universal Robots” at 7 p.m. at the Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. Adults $15, seniors and Veterans $10, kids under 18 $5. Advance seating available through pahrumptheatre.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Silver State Horseshoes brings a blind draw doubles tournament to the Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 beginning at 11 a.m. Entry fees are $10 for SSH members, or $20 for non-members. There will be a ringer jackpot of $50. Sign up by 11 a.m. Food and drink available; all ages welcome, family-friendly. Hosted by Silver State Horseshoes at the Lodge, 110 Second St. 775-727-6577.

■ Stormy Davis Band takes the stage from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. Lead vocalist Gayle Patrick sings blues rock hits such as Midnight Rider, Runaway, Statesboro Blues, and Bobby McGee. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Lynn Peterson provides a wonderful mix of swing, jazz, blues, big band, and Latin styles. She’ll perform at Dry Creek Saloon from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Pahrump Theatre Company performance of “R.U.R. Rossum’s Universal Robots” at 4 p.m. at the Calvada Theater, 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. Adults $15, seniors and Veterans $10, kids under 18 $5. Advance seating available through pahrumptheatre.org

■ Cirque Legacy presents “Circus of Alice” on the grounds of the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant. Two shows available: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Adults $10 - $35, children $10 - $20. Purchase tickets in advance at www.legacycirque.com. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee; there are no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, MARCH 2

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Tamalyn Taylor, M.S., conducts gentle yoga class at NyE Communities Coalition every Monday. Yoga basics for newcomers is held from 10 to 10:50 a.m., and yoga for beginners or intermediate level happens from 11 a.m. to noon. R.S.V.P. with Tamalyn at tamalyn@nyecc.org or call her at 775-727-9970 x 241 so she’ll have a good idea about the number of people attending. 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 19. Free admission; no charge to participate.

■ Dance Magic 808 ballroom dance classes at Bob Ruud Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration from 5 to 5:25 p.m. Annual membership fee of $10 required, plus $5 for the evening. Dances being taught are the International Rumba and the Waltz through February. Contact Lynn Nakamura at 808-372-2256 for more information. 150 N. Hwy. 160.

■ Cirque Legacy presents “Circus of Alice” on the grounds of the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant at 7 p.m. Adults $10 - $35, children $10 - $20. Purchase tickets in advance at www.legacycirque.com. 1500 Red Butte St.

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at Elks Lodge #2796, and the public is welcome. Form teams of 4-6 players and answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

^

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

■ Adult Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 18 and older. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

■ Cirque Legacy presents “Circus of Alice” on the grounds of the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant at 7 p.m. Adults $10 - $35, children $10 - $20. Purchase tickets in advance at www.legacycirque.com. 1500 Red Butte St.

^

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 every Thursday at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

■ Cirque Legacy presents “Circus of Alice” on the grounds of the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant at 7 p.m. Adults $10 - $35, children $10 - $20. Purchase tickets in advance at www.legacycirque.com. 1500 Red Butte St.

FUTURE PLANNING

America’s oldest high school band, established in 1872 and performing today with an unbroken lineage of ten band directors, is coming for a special engagement to the Amargosa Opera House on Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. The Christian Brothers Band will play traditional American works and popular patriotic songs. Tickets to the event are free and can be obtained by contacting the Amargosa Opera House and Hotel front desk at 760-851-4441. There is a limit of four tickets per order. The Amargosa Opera House is located at California Highway 127 and Stateline Road in Death Valley Junction, California. For more information, contact frontdesk@amargosaoperahouse.org.

A poker run benefiting Tunnel to Towers (T2T.org) is scheduled for Saturday, March 21 beginning at 10 a.m. Sign up at Who’s Dunes the day prior, or at VFW #10054 the day of. $25 per single rider, $30 for two-up motorcycle, or $40 per car load. Starts at 10 a.m. at the VFW, proceeds to Low Side Cigar Lounge, travels to the Crow Bar in Shoshone, then Longstreet Casino in Amargosa, back to Pahrump at The Hubb, and ends at Who’s Dunes, where lunch will be served. All raffle proceeds and half of the entry fees go to Tunnel to Towers.

Wrecking Ball Entertainment has more fun in store for Pahrump with the Pahrump Chili Cook-Off Festival March 20 through 22 at Petrack Park. There will be live music, a car and motorcycle show, a dog fashion show (woof!), carnival rides, and, of course, chili tasting. Admission is free; the experience promises to be a culinary imperative.

Email events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com