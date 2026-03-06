Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Lakeview Golf Course cornhole tournament Saturday at 1 p.m. The fee is $8 per person, with prizes for the top two teams. To register, call Joe at 775-209-5818. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. (Joe Opatik, Lakeview Golf Course)

Artesian Cellars has bestowed their First Fridays philanthropic favor this month upon Paw-Rump Rehab and Rescue (home of the Cat Café). Join the fun at the event with wine, upscale plates, live music, vendors, raffles, and much more on Friday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. Learn more about Paw-Rump Rehab at pawrump.org

Get into the St. Patrick’s Day swing early this Saturday at Nevada Sundance Ranch from 3 to 5 p.m. Their monthly Wild West Saturday for March is themed around shamrocks and a “lucky show” performance from the Sundance Tumbleweeds theater troupe — and pony rides, of course. Proceeds support this non-profit ranch, which provides therapeutic horseback riding and animal-assisted therapy to adults and children facing emotional, mental, and mild physical challenges. Learn more at sundanceranchnv.com Details appear below.

Cirque Legacy wraps up its tour in Pahrump Sunday, then Jordan World Circus swoops in for a single night of performances on Wednesday at McCullough Rodeo Arena. Pahrump families love a circus, and our town is attracting the traveling Big Tops and midways.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

■ Tamalyn Taylor, M.S., conducts Qigong (pronounced “Chee Gong”) exercise class at Great Basin College every Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. R.S.V.P. with Tamalyn at tamalyn@nyecc.org or call her at 775-727-9970 x 241 so she’ll have a good idea about the number of people attending. 551 E. Calvada Blvd., room #107. Free admission; no charge to participate.

■ Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Dine in or take out. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Karaoke KJ, singer, musician Jerry Park starts at 5 p.m. at Who’s Dunes. 900 NV-372. 775-751-1310.

■ Cirque Legacy presents “Circus of Alice” on the grounds of the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant. Two shows available: 5 and 8 p.m. Adults $10 - $35, children $10 - $20. Purchase tickets in advance at legacycirque.com. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ An evening of fiddle music with Lindsey Boyajian at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ First Fridays at Artesian Cellars, to benefit Pahrump’s local non-profit, Paw-Rump Rehab and Rescue. Live music with Rick Scanlan, raffle tickets, vendors, food. Event begins at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160, 775-600-7144.

■ GGP Country performs live modern country hits with classic influences at the Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. This show is for fans of energetic, down-home country music. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ Teen Night at Dry Creek Saloon begins at 8 p.m. Ages 13-18 welcome; 19 and 20-year-olds chaperoning a sibling will also be allowed entry. Rules and code of conduct can be obtained at 1330 5th Street in advance or call 775-505-5161 with questions. $10 admission. Alcohol, drugs, vapes, tobacco, and weapons are prohibited.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ A free Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This month’s project is a leprechaun trap. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N Hwy 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ 5th Annual “Kountry Cookout” organized by the Kanaka Hekili MC club happens at Petrack Park from noon to 5 p.m. Food served at 1 p.m. $20 donation. 150 N. Highway 160.

■ Cornhole Tournament at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 1 p.m. Prize for top two teams; the 55+ team, and the 54 and under team. $8 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Cirque Legacy presents “Circus of Alice” on the grounds of the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant. Three shows available: 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Adults $10 - $35, children $10 - $20. Purchase tickets in advance at www.legacycirque.com. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 3 p.m. on Saturdays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ Nevada Sundance Ranch “St. Patrick’s Day Wild West Saturday” runs from 3 to 5 p.m. Pony rides from 3 to 4 p.m., followed by a lucky comedy show from the Sundance Tumbleweeds. $10 to ride a horse; $5 for nonriders to attend the show, make S’mores, enjoy the fire pit and contests from 4 to 5 p.m. 5285 S Plantation St., Pahrump. 775-990-9137.

■ Legends of Lost Creek perform resonate jazz and blues at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. Their set list spans audience favorites — from the smooth sounds of Frankie Valli and the soulful grooves of Motown, to the funk of Earth, Wind & Fire, the rhythm of the Spinners, and the modern pop flair of Uptown Funk. You’ll also hear crowd-pleasing hits from country, classic rock, and more. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Chamber Door vocal duo blends pop energy with guitar and vocals to perform a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon and Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Friction performs their wickedly entertaining signature rock show at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, MARCH 8

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ American Voodoo performs rock and roll from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Springs Saloon. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ Catch the Status Crowes all-request acoustic performance at the Wine Down Nevada beginning at 2 p.m. Choose your favorites from pop, rock, country, R&B, oldies, or current hits. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Cirque Legacy presents “Circus of Alice” on the grounds of the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant. Two shows available: 5 and 8 p.m. Adults $10 - $35, children $10 - $20. Purchase tickets in advance at www.legacycirque.com. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee; there are no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, MARCH 9

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Tamalyn Taylor, M.S., conducts gentle yoga class at NyE Communities Coalition every Monday. Yoga basics for newcomers is held from 10 to 10:50 a.m., and yoga for beginners or intermediate level happens from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. R.S.V.P. with Tamalyn at tamalyn@nyecc.org or call her at 775-727-9970 x 241 so she’ll have a good idea about the number of people attending. 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room #19. Free admission; no charge to participate.

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Improv class is back every Tuesday at the Calvada Theater. $10 gets you in the door for drop-in Improv instruction and practice from 6 to 8 p.m., then the actors serve as the audience until 10 p.m. “No pressure, no scripts; just games, laughs, and good chaos,” says Founder, President, and Artistic Director Oliver Jones. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

■ Adult Division Chess Club at the Pahrump Community Library starts at 1 p.m. Come play chess or learn how to play. All skill levels welcome, ages 18 and older. Bring your own board if you have one. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Jordan World Circus is at the McCullough Rodeo Arena for two shows: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office one hour before showtime at $20 per adult and $10 per child. An online discount family 5-pack is available in advance at jordancircus.com for $35.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at the Elks Lodge #2796 every Thursday at 5 p.m. No admission fee, but $1 for a single sheet, etc. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Those who wish to sing always find a song.”— Swedish Proverb

^

FRIDAY

■ Our Place, 6 p.m., 1401 S. NV-160

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

^

SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin Ave.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

^

SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

On Saturday, March 14, The Shoshone Museum presents Brian Brown and 100 years of photographic history in Northern Mojave. Brian Brown is a member of the founding Brown Family, and owner and operator of China Ranch Date Farm. He will be taking the audience on a rare and insightful journey through his personal archives. Program begins at 1 p.m. Free admission; donations graciously accepted. 118 Hwy. 127, Shoshone, Calif. Thirty minutes from Pahrump. 760-852-4524.

America’s oldest high school band performs Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets to the event are free and can be obtained by contacting the Amargosa Opera House and Hotel front desk at 760-851-4441. The Amargosa Opera House is located at California Highway 127 and State Line Road in Death Valley Junction, California. For more information, contact frontdesk@amargosaoperahouse.org.

A poker run benefiting Tunnel to Towers (T2T.org) is scheduled for Saturday, March 21 beginning at 10 a.m. Sign up at Who’s Dunes the day prior, or at VFW #10054 the day of. $25 per single rider, $30 for two-up motorcycle, or $40 per car load. Starts at 10 a.m. at the VFW, and ends at Who’s Dunes.

Pahrump Chili Cook-Off Festival March 20 through 22 at Petrack Park. There will be live music, a car and motorcycle show, a dog fashion show (woof!), carnival rides, and, of course, chili tasting. Admission is free.

The Pahrump Easter Community Picnic is scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at Petrack Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As in the past, admission is absolutely free, and there will be fun activities and games for kids and adults. More fun details to follow.

“Easter @ Simkins Park” happens Sunday, April 5th. The Mills Family invites everyone in the Pahrump community to come out and enjoy a free community gathering in celebration of Easter. Food and activities begin at 10:30 a.m., with the egg hunt starting at noon. Simkins Park is located at 1350 E. Simkins Rd.

Kristy Mills posted on Facebook this past week with a cheery “Hello Pahrump!” stating, “We are looking for volunteers! We need help with face painting and kid’s crafts! Please let me know if you are interested.” She also asks any individuals or businesses if they would be willing to sponsor Golden eggs for the Easter event this year. “All golden eggs have a $1, $5, $10, $20 or $100 bill in them (depending on how many sponsors we get). These are for kiddos (usually age 10+ who go looking for Easter eggs hidden out in the desert!). We also are working on raising funds for prize ticket eggs. How much we raise will determine the amount of prizes we can give away. There is absolutely no pressure. Thank you.” Please email KristyLBates17@gmail.com to sponsor, or for more information. “A small donation makes a difference.”

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com