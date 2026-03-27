Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Serendipity Sisters meet every other week on Thursdays beginning at 1:30 p.m. at different restaurants around Pahrump. They welcome Pahrump ladies ages 50 to 80+ “with open arms and big smiles!” Text an R.S.V.P. to MaryKay at 602-390-3132, or consult their group on the Nextdoor app. (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times)

Serendipity Sisters meet every other week on Thursdays beginning at 1:30 p.m. at different restaurants around Pahrump. They welcome Pahrump ladies ages 50 to 80+ “with open arms and big smiles!” Text an R.S.V.P. to MaryKay at 602-390-3132, or consult their group on the Nextdoor app. (Faye Burdzinski/Pahrump Valley Times)

Correction: Southern Nye County Search and Rescue invites participating athletes and race spectators at the 2026 Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay to visit their “Grilling for the Guardians” BBQ booth to purchase hot dogs, hamburgers, chili, chips, sports drinks and water. A previous version incorrectly stated that food and drinks for the athletes and support teams would be free.

Gather ’round. Here’s the plan for Saturday: to show solidarity with the Baker to Vegas relay marathon teams coming through Pahrump on their grueling 120-mile trek during the 40th Annual B2V this weekend, we’re going to lace up our running shoes and complete 7.4 miles as a great big team!

We’ll start at the Pahrump Valley Museum in time for the 9 a.m. opening of the Model Railroad Club display. Then we’ll run 1.9 miles to arrive at high noon, in time for the Pahrump Gunfighters show at Dusty Flats on Stagecoach Road. From there, we’ll jog on over to the Southern Nye County Search and Rescue BBQ booth outside the Green Valley Grocery at Hwy. 372 and S. Blagg. We’ll have two hours to do this 2.5 mile leg, so we can cheer on the B2V teams as they huff past. We get to purchase hot dogs, burgers, and essential fuels for hydration, so we can live through the 1.4-mile sprint over to Moose Lodge #808 for the spaghetti dinner fundraiser conducted from 4 to 7 p.m. in support of Pahrump senior citizens. We’ll stay the entire time, resting up, eating, enjoying the entertainment, and bidding on auction items. We don’t even need to skip dessert; we’ve been running all day. At this point, we should have no trouble traipsing the 1.6 miles to the Calvada Theater for the “Night of Jones” plays.

So there you have it! The Pahrump 7k marathon. Pack sufficient cash and cards in your fanny pack. Be a hero. We can’t all qualify to be heroes in law enforcement like the men and women running the B2V marathon, but we can be heroes who support our Pahrump volunteers, seniors, and community theater.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

■ The Pahrump Model Railroad Club train display will be “chugging on through” the Pahrump Valley Museum from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 401 E. Basin St. For information, call 775-751-1970.

■ Caribbean American popup marketplace from 3 to 9 p.m. at NyE Communities Coalition. Enjoy live reggae music by Stan Rankin T & Meshack as you browse vendors offering food, fashion, art, beauty, crafts, and services inspired by Caribbean culture. 1020 Wilson Rd.

■ Last Fish Fry of the Lenten Season at Our Lady of the Valley from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Dine in or take out. “Thank you, Pahrump!” 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ “Chess, Cards and Company” community game night at NyeSpace from 5 to 8 p.m. No club. No commitment. Just games and good company. Bring your own game, or just show up and join a table. Suggested donation is $1 to $5. Snacks and drinks will be available. Text or call 775-293-8514 with any questions. 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

■ Steak Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Dean West brings his Waylon & Willy sound to at Who’s Dunes at 5 p.m. 900 NV-372. 775-751-1310.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the cash prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. Questions? Call Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Daughters of the American Revolution charity event featuring Rick Scanlan performing at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. You’ll hear classic rock, tropical rock, alternative, country— all from the ‘60s to now. The D.A.R. is seeking donations of new or gently used musical instruments, and donations to benefit Amargosa Schools. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ Car enthusiasts gather weekly at the Circle K at 2980 Gamebird (corner of Homestead) around 6:30 p.m. on Fridays. “Bikes, cars, trucks, etc… bring whatever you want.”

■ Joey Vitale Trio is live at the Pahrump Nugget from 7 to 10 p.m. He and his band play country/Americana with covers of Garth Brooks, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, and the Zac Brown Band, just to name a few. 681 S. Hwy. 160. 775-751-6500.

■ “A Night of Jones” at the Calvada Theater begins at 8 p.m. Tickets $10. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ No Apologies performs all genres of live music from the ‘50s to current at the Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ The Pahrump Model Railroad Club train display will be “chugging on through” the Pahrump Valley Museum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 401 E. Basin St. For information, call 775-751-1970.

■ Gardening workshop designed specifically for our desert climate (Zone 8b) at Nyespace Makerspace at 10 a.m. Register from the Nyespace Facebook page. Donation suggestion is $10 per person to support seeds, starter kits, and materials. New this year: community seed swap. Bring seeds to share if you have them, or simply come learn and take some home. 1020 E. Wilson Rd.

■ The Pahrump Gunfighters free admission skits and show starts at 12 noon. You’ll find them at Dusty Flats, which is located at 100 W. Stagecoach Road (next to Stagestop Casino). For more information call 775-751-3458.

■ Jog on over to the Southern Nye County Search and Rescue “Grilling for the Guardians” BBQ booth outside the Green Valley Grocery at Hwy. 372 and S. Blagg Rd. beginning at 3 p.m., while cheering for the 2026 Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay teams as they huff past. SNCSAR invites participating athletes and race spectators to visit their grilling booth to purchase hot dogs, hamburgers, chili, chips, sports drinks and water. Funds raised will directly support SNCSAR’s mission of searching for missing children and providing community safety education.

■ Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit seniors in the Pahrump community will be held at Moose Lodge #808 from 4 to 7 p.m. Dinner, entertainment, raffle, silent auction. This is a free-will dinner; donations will be graciously accepted at the door. 824 2nd Street.

■ Chamber Door vocal duo blends pop energy with guitar and vocals to perform a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon & Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at Artesian Cellars beginning at 6 p.m. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

■ Stephanie Sanchez brings a high-energy performance to all genres, but her own personal brand of music is a mix of Southern and Classic rock. Listen to her perform at the Wine Down Nevada from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463. Reservations recommended.

■ “A Night of Jones” at the Calvada Theater begins at 8 p.m. Tickets $10. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ The Nifty Nickels perform high-energy oldies at The Hubb beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Radio Mayhem performs songs from the ‘60s to present, within all genres of Rock (hard, classic, alternative, modern), pop, country, new wave, dance at Mountain Springs Saloon from 12 noon to 4 p.m. 19050 NV-160. 702-875-4266.

■ “A Night of Jones” at the Calvada Theater begins at 4 p.m. Tickets $10. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

■ Trivia at Rhinestone’s Country Bar from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no participation fee; there are no cash prizes. The winning team walks away with the thrill of victory! 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-505-5003.

MONDAY, MARCH 30

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Monday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ Shine & Show classic car meet on the last Monday of each month at Pahrump VFW Post #10054 at 2 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Taco Tuesday at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Trivia Night at Elks Lodge #2796, and the public is welcome. Form teams of 4-6 players and answer general knowledge questions. Games begin at 5:30 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Improv class happens every Tuesday at the Calvada Theater. $10 gets you in the door for drop-in Improv instruction and practice from 6 to 7 p.m., then the actors serve as the audience until 9 p.m. “No pressure, no scripts; just games, laughs, and good chaos,” says Founder, President, and Artistic Director Oliver Jones. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., #1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High music room, at 6:30 p.m. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Serendipity Sisters meet every other week on Thursdays beginning at 1:30 p.m. at different restaurants around Pahrump. They welcome Pahrump ladies ages 50 to 80+ “with open arms and big smiles!” Text an R.S.V.P. to MaryKay at 602-390-3132, or consult their group on the Nextdoor app. This week, they’re meeting at Lakeside Casino Café located at 5870 S. Homestead.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Line Dance with Teri Rogers on Thursday afternoons at the NyE Communities Coalition. Beginners 3-3:45 p.m. Intermediate 4-4:45 p.m. Free of charge. 1020 E. Wilson Rd. 775-727-9970.

■ Bingo at Elks Lodge #2796 every Thursday at 6 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Free line dance classes at Wild Side Tavern from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “You feel like you’re really a part of a movement when you’re singing Journey at a karaoke bar.” —Aaron Paul

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FRIDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin Ave.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

FUTURE PLANNING

The Pahrump Easter Community Picnic is next weekend already! The place to be Saturday, April 4 is at Petrack Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As in the past, admission is absolutely free, grilled burgers and hot dogs are free, and there will be fun activities and games for kids and adults.

“Easter @ Simkins Park” happens Sunday, April 5th. The Mills Family invites everyone in the Pahrump community to come out and enjoy a free community gathering in celebration of Easter. Food and activities begin at 10:30 a.m., with the egg hunt starting at noon. Simkins Park is located at 1350 E. Simkins Rd. Please email KristyLBates17@gmail.com to help out, or for more information.

Shadow Mountain Quilters present the 2026 Pins and Needles Quilt Show Friday, April 10th and Saturday, April 11th. This year’s theme is “American Pride.” Admission is $5 for a two-day wristband. Free admission for kids under 12, and for husbands! Bob Ruud Community Center, Hwy. 160 at the corner of Basin Ave.

Never Forgotten Animal Society Car Show & Doggy Beauty Pageant takes place April 11th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant 1500 Red Butte St. $25 entry per car. For questions or to register, please call Patti at 775-419-7820.

EAA Chapter 1160 will have pancake breakfasts April 11 and May 16 at 1061 Interceptor at the Calvada Airpark, not only to raise funds for the Young Eagles rallies but also to purchase a flight simulator to teach interested teenagers how to fly an airplane. “During this time period, we will be selling raffle tickets for two guns. The tickets are $10 each, and the drawing will take place on May 16 at 10:15 a.m.” says Glenna Wagner. For more information, please call Larry at 702-499-8229.

“Burnouts & Burgers Show Off Your Ride 2026” car show is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Joe for details and registration at 775-209-5818. Lakeview Golf Course, 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr.

The 23rd Annual Pahrump Earth Day/Arbor Day Celebration will be Saturday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Community Center (at Petrack Park). The Southern Nye County Conservation District hosts this day of family-friendly activities, and Earth Day art showcases.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com