Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

The Pahrump Valley Lions Club will be hosting "Dinner in the Dark" Saturday, June 27 to celebrate someone whose mission has heavily guided the club's direction over the decades, Helen Keller. (Lions Club International)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

■ The Banned Book Book Club meets at Black Cow Coffee House at 1 p.m. This month they’re finishing up “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, and on July 30, discussion will be centered around “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-419-6592.

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Carla at 262-412-3138. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

THURSDAY, JUNE 25

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at The Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

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KARAOKE

The karaoke nightlife in P-Town thrives 365 days per year, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Express yourself! “First of all, I love singing. I mean, I get out of bed and I sing. I can’t help it.” —Tom Jones

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FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

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MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

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THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7:30 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

FUTURE PLANNING

A “Teen Hangout” event at the Pahrump Community Library is scheduled for Friday, June 26th from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Games, crafts, music, and snacks will be provided. “Let’s have some fun!” 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

Dress your child for fantasy stardom, and launch them down red-carpet magic to attend a special movie screening of Universal Pictures “Sing 2” at NyE Communities Coalition on Saturday, June 27th, at 3 p.m. This “lights, camera, confidence” event has been especially coordinated by Voices for All Abilities to treat Pahrump kids like stars. Each child will get the celebrity treatment as they enter the venue, with paparazzi, cheering fans, light bulbs flashing, and a chance to shine. It’s all free of charge. “Let’s show these kids how special they are.” To R.S.V.P., volunteer or to obtain more information, call 775-990-3551 or email contact@voicesforallabilities.org.

Check out what the Lions Club has cooked up in honor of Helen Keller’s birthday on June 27th: “Dinner in the Dark” at the Pahrump Nugget from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dining in the dark is not only a culinary journey but also an intimate exploration of senses, enhancing the dining experience by removing visual distractions and focusing on taste, smell, and touch. “It’s clumsy, hilarious, and somehow weirdly intimate.” No phones, no photos … just you and your senses working overtime. For strategy tips and information, call Marcia Newyear at 661-406-8925. She will arrange for a meal ticket at $75 per person, or $600 per table.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com